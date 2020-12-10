https://www.theepochtimes.com/over-21000-election-anomalies-sent-to-georgia-governor-ag-secretary-of-state-matt-braynard_3613246.html

Matt Braynard, the head of the Voter Integrity Project, said Thursday he has delivered evidence of more than 21,000 election anomalies and irregularities to three top Georgia officials. In a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, and Attorney General Chris Carr, Braynard said he sent via FedEx an envelope with a USB drive “containing evidence of illegal ballots that were cast” in Georgia in the Nov. 3 election. Braynard said he obtained the evidence via the Voter Integrity Project, which, in turn, was “paid for with crowdfunded contributions from many of your residents.” Braynard said his team reached out to voters whom Georgia marked as having requested an absentee ballot but not returning it. Braynard also made note of voters who told the call center that they didn’t request the ballot “despite the state marking them as having requested an absentee ballot,” as well as voters …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

