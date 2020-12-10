https://www.theblaze.com/news/parler-ceo-rips-youtube-censorship

Parler CEO John Matze has blasted YouTube’s decision to moderate information regarding the 2020 presidential election during a Wednesday interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

Matze appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” where he said that the Google-owned tech company is “shameful and deceitful” for the move.

On Wednesday, YouTube announced it would begin removing content that it deemed misleading to viewers by “alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.”

What are the details?

The segment opened with host Laura Ingraham questioning whether the “entirety of conservative thought” could eventually be censored by technology giants following YouTube’s big announcement.

“So get this: YouTube is targeting the views of more than 74 million Americans who voted for Trump?” Ingraham began. “Maybe concerned about the integrity of the election?”

The 27-year-old tech entrepreneur told Ingraham that he believed it may already be happening.

“YouTube frankly should be embarrassed. This is shameful and deceitful, and this is why millions of people are coming to Parler,” he said of the moderation. “In 2016, comfortable with the conspiracy theory that Russia stole the election; now they have conspiracy theories on YouTube about how aliens created the pyramids, that is all acceptable, but the 2020 election — you can’t talk about that — it’s pretty crazy.”

According to Newsweek, Ingraham, elsewhere during the exchange, “appeared to suggest in the interview that YouTube was hosting propaganda linked to the Chinese and Venezuelan governments, but did not elaborate further.”

“If something, John, they say is misleading, does that mean they’re taking down all of the commentaries saying that Trump was a Russian agent?” she asked.

Matze shot back, “It sounds like they endorse all content that they have on their platform and they only take down stuff they don’t. It sounds like they are acting like a publication. That’s why people are uploading their videos on Parler now or going elsewhere.”

What else?

In a Wednesday statement, YouTube executives said, “Yesterday was the safe harbor deadline for the U.S. Presidential election and enough states have certified their election results to determine a President-elect. Given that, we will start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or anytime after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, in line with our approach towards historical U.S. Presidential elections.”

