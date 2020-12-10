https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/NancyPelosi-EricSwalwell-China-Intern/2020/12/10/id/1000956

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Thursday dismissed concerns that Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., has been compromised after news broke that a suspected Chinese spy tried to infiltrate his office.

“I don’t have any concern about Mr. Swalwell,” Pelosi said at her regular weekly press conference, according to Fox News.

“In terms of Mr. Swalwell — in the spring of 2015, the leadership of the House and the [Intelligence] Committee were informed that overtures from a Chinese person were being made to members of Congress,” she added. “When that was made known to the members of Congress, it was over.”

Pelosi went on to criticize House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for suggesting that she tried to hide something that leaders from both parties were briefed on “at the same moment” in 2015.

“l do think that it’s unfortunate that Mr. McCarthy is trying to make an issue of this when we all found out at the same time,” Pelosi said.

She continued to say that despite a report claiming that China placed a spy in Swalwell’s office posing as an intern, “I don’t know that it means that we have background checks for every intern who comes into the Capitol.”

