GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy this week said Democrat Rep Eric Swalwell should be removed from the House Intel Committee and ultimately removed from Congress over his ties to Chinese Communist spy and honeypot Fang Fang.

Earlier this week Axios reported that a Chinese spy raised money for Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA) and planted an “intern” in his congressional office.

A Chinese national named Fang Fang, AKA, Christine Fang targeted politicians in California between 2011 and 2015 at the direction of China’s internal spy agency and even had intimate relationships with two Midwestern mayors.

Fang was a “bundler” for Eric Swalwell and other Democrat candidates but it is also believed the Chinese spy and honeypot had an intimate relationship with Swalwell.

When asked if Swalwell had an intimate relationship with honeypot and spy Christine Fang, Swalwell’s office replied they couldn’t comment because that information could be “classified.”

Pelosi appointed Swalwell to the House Intel Committee so McCarthy asked what did Pelosi know about the Chinese spy scandal when she put Swalwell on a committee with access to classified information.

House Speaker Pelosi got very testy with a reporter on Thursday when asked if she was briefed on the Swalwell Chinese spy scandal.

Pelosi deflected by claiming QAnon is a danger to Congress.

‘McCarthy has QAnon in his delegation over there and that I think is a danger in terms of our debate here about what the possibilities are for undue influence to members of Congress,” Pelosi said referring to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

According to Pelosi, an incoming member of Congress who reads threads from an anonymous internet poster is a bigger danger to Congress than Swalwell, who is likely being blackmailed by a Chinese spy.

Perhaps Pelosi is also implicated in this scandal?

Grenell said the Swalwell Chinese spy scandal is the tip of the iceberg.

WATCH:

Speaker Pelosi says that @GOPLeader is focusing on Eric Swalwell/Chinese spy scandal “to deflect attention from the fact that he has QAnon in his delegation over there.” pic.twitter.com/0sZcgSzDTu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 10, 2020

