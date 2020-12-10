http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6b-fcz2W6Mw/

During a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the House will vote on repealing the Hyde Amendment in 2021 and that she believes “it’s long overdue” to repeal the Hyde Amendment.

Pelosi responded to a question on whether repealing the Hyde Amendment will come up before the whole House in 2021 by saying, “Well, I don’t know if there will be a bill to do that, but it will be part of legislation. Yes, I think that is — I mean, I, myself, have been an opponent of the Hyde Amendment long before I came to Congress. So, I would be receptive to that happening, yes.”

She later added, “[W]ay before I was in Congress, as soon as the Hyde Amendment was there, I was thinking, ‘How can we get rid of that?’ So, it’s long overdue, getting rid of it, in my view.”

