https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/529651-pennsylvania-ag-calls-ted-cruz-a-sad-sack-after-trump-calls-for-his-help

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) called Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzGOP Texas senator questions ‘legal theory’ behind Trump’s lawsuit to challenge state’s election results Trump asks Cruz to argue Texas case Senate approves three FEC nominees, restoring commission’s ability to function MORE (R-Texas) a “sad sack” after President Trump Donald TrumpTrump calls on Georgia AG not to have other Republicans oppose election lawsuit: report Pennsylvania GOP leader on breaking with Trump on election: ‘I’d get my house bombed tonight’ Lawmakers call for lowering health care costs to address disparities in pandemic MORE asked him to argue Texas’s election lawsuit to the Supreme Court.

During an interview on CNN, Chris Cuomo Chris CuomoChris Cuomo on Lindsey Graham: ‘You don’t mean save the country. You mean save your ass’ Media and Hollywood should stop their marching-to-Georgia talk Clyburn: ‘We’re teetering on’ giving president ‘authority to be dictator’ MORE asked Shapiro what he thought of Cruz reportedly agreeing to argue the case to the Supreme Court, should the court decide to hear it.

“He has proven himself to be neither a genius in the law or a genius, frankly, in terms of an EQ,” Shapiro said of Cruz. “He is a sad sack.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This suit that was filed by my colleague from Texas is uniquely unserious. It is based on bizarro conspiracy theories. It is based on issues that have been litigated and dismissed.” Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro reacts to a lawsuit in Texas aimed at overturning the election. pic.twitter.com/UEsiItPe3Q — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) December 10, 2020

The suit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) argues that electors from Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania should not be allowed to cast their votes on Monday because the election processes in those states were compromised.

The president filed a motion to intervene in the case on Wednesday, and 18 states have filed amicus briefs backing the suit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know if I need to send you a surgeon to examine your spine or a psychiatrist to examine your head,” Shapiro said of Cruz and the attorneys general backing the suit.

“But something is wrong with you if you continue to follow this president, if you continue to behave in these bizarro ways,” Shapiro continued. “If you continue to hold yourself out as a legal expert yet demonstrate day in and day out with the support of this president and his claims that you don’t know anything about the law, either the process or the facts that go into a winning lawsuit.”

The Trump campaign and its allies have filed multiple lawsuits seeking to challenge or overturn the results of the election, most of which have been unsuccessful.

Most recently, the Supreme Court rejected a bid by GOP allies in Pennsylvania seeking to void the state’s election results.

Despite the avalanche of legal losses, Trump and his allies continue to allege that the president lost the election due to widespread voter fraud in several key swing states, without providing evidence of such.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

