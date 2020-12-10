https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/pompeo-china-views-anti-american-u-s-colleges-easy-targets-infiltrate/

(DAILY WIRE) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned during a Wednesday speech at Georgia Tech that the Chinese Communist Party views many U.S. colleges and universities as “easy targets” to infiltrate and influence for Beijing’s benefit because they are “rife with anti-Americanism.”

Throughout 2020, top U.S. officials have given speeches outlining the threats posed to the United States by communist China. The officials include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.

“It’s that the Chinese Communist Party wants what we have, and they will do whatever they must do to take it and get it,” Pompeo warned. “They will steal our stuff. They will pressure critics of the Chinese Communist Party to keep quiet. They will do whatever it takes.”

