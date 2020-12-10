https://www.theepochtimes.com/portland-autonomous-zone-features-weapons-stockpiling-armed-sentries-police-chief_3612721.html

Portland Police have called for a peaceful resolution of the occupation of a public space in the city and expressed alarm that people involved in establishing the new autonomous zone have fortified barricades, stockpiled weapons, and posted armed guards.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a Dec. 9 statement, “We are greatly concerned about the fortification of barricades, stockpiling of weapons, armed sentries, attacks on journalists, and threats to kill officers in graffiti in this public space.”

“Our goal is for this to resolve peacefully to increase safety for all involved,” Lovell added, and called on the individuals involved in the occupation to reach out to officers to “discuss a peaceful outcome.”

A group of people blocked a section of North Mississippi Avenue between North Skidmore Street and North Prescott Street on the morning of Dec. 8, after which they set up additional barricades and fortifications, police said.

Police said in an earlier statement that as law enforcement officers stood on the perimeter of the barricade, people threw rocks at them and paint-filled balloons.

Protesters reinforce their barricades at an encampment outside a home in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Gillian Flaccus/AP Photo)

Some of those involved in the occupation have assaulted people, traffic and transit have been blocked in the area, emergency vehicle and paramedic access to people in need may be impaired, and the actions of those responsible for the disruption suggest intent to harm the community, police said.

“Residents cannot move freely to and from their own homes,” police said, adding that area residents have reported crimes in the occupied area, including assaults.

A group of activists for months have camped at a home dubbed “Red House on Mississippi” because it is on North Mississippi Avenue, outraged by the eviction of a black and Indigenous family in September.

Police said authorities between September and November received at least 81 calls about the property—including reports of fights, shots fired, burglary, thefts, vandalism, noise violations, trespassing, threats, as well as illegally blocking traffic, sidewalks, and access to homes.

Protesters stand behind barricades at their encampment outside a home in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. (Gillian Flaccus/AP Photo)

On Tuesday, activists at the home hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher at them, and damaged police vehicles.

The violence happened in broad daylight, and by evening, Mayor Ted Wheeler sent out a statement saying he was authorizing Portland Police “to use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation … There will be no autonomous zone in Portland.”

“It’s time for the encampment and occupation to end,” Wheeler said. “There are many ways to protest and work toward needed reform. Illegally occupying private property, openly carrying weapons, threatening and intimidating people are not among them.”

Portland has been the site of frequent protests and riots, many involving violent clashes between officers and demonstrators, ever since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. But most happen at night, making the daytime protest a rare occurrence.

People have been rallying around the home of the Kinney family, who lost the house they owned for 65 years after it was sold on an auction as a nonjudicial foreclosure in October 2018, and they were denied their right to buy it back, according to a fundraiser page set up in support of the family.

Police said that when they sought to disperse people from the property on Tuesday, some individuals began throwing objects at police vehicles and officers, broke police vehicle windows, and flattened tires on two police cars.

At least six people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

