The President is bringing peace to the Middle East – something his critics said would never happen. 

With all that is going on at home, President Trump manages to again continue to strive for world peace.  Today President Trump tweeted that US great friends – Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco – have agreed to full diplomatic relations:

The President announced that he signed a proclamation recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara.  He did this for just and lasting peace and prosperity in the Middle East:

Then the President tweeted about the US’s new relations with Morocco:

The President of the United States is amazing.  This is why we love him so much.  Despite attacks from Democrats, communists and fascists at home and around the world, President Trump continues to work for the American people and for world peace.

