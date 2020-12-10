https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-announces-another-peace-deal-middle-east-israel-morocco-agree-full-diplomatic-relations/

The President is bringing peace to the Middle East – something his critics said would never happen.

With all that is going on at home, President Trump manages to again continue to strive for world peace. Today President Trump tweeted that US great friends – Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco – have agreed to full diplomatic relations:

Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

TRENDING: UPDATE: 18 States Join Texas in Supreme Court Lawsuit Against Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania Over Fraudulent Election

The President announced that he signed a proclamation recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara. He did this for just and lasting peace and prosperity in the Middle East:

Today, I signed a proclamation recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara. Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal is the ONLY basis for a just and lasting solution for enduring peace and prosperity! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

Then the President tweeted about the US’s new relations with Morocco:

Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over the Western Sahara. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

The President of the United States is amazing. This is why we love him so much. Despite attacks from Democrats, communists and fascists at home and around the world, President Trump continues to work for the American people and for world peace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

