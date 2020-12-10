https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-files-motion-join-texas-supreme-court-lawsuit/

The state of Texas sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Monday night with the US Supreme Court challenging their unlawful election procedures.

Texas argued these four states violated the US Constitution because they made changes to voting rules and procedures through the courts or through executive actions. But these states did not make the changes through the state legislatures as spelled out in the US Constitution.

President Trump Wednesday evening filed a motion to intervene to join Texas’ lawsuit because he is “the real party in interest.”

Trump, acting “in his personal capacity” as a presidential candidate, seeks to intervene in order “to protect his unique and substantial personal interests as a candidate for re-election,” according to the 39-page court filing.

Trump’s attorney, John Eastman, wrote in the motion that “President Trump seeks to have the votes cast in the Defendant States unlawfully for his opponent to be deemed invalid.”

Arizona on Wednesday joined 18 other states to back Texas in its lawsuit against Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin over the fraudulent election.

The list has now grown to 18 states.

MO, AL, AR, AZ, FL, NE, ND, OK, IN, KS, LA, MS, MT, SC, SD, TN, UT and WV.

Trump Attorney Jay Sekulow explained President Trump’s move to intervene in Texas’ Supreme Court lawsuit during his ACLJ show on Thursday.

Sekulow’s colleague, Harry Hutchison, the Senior Counsel and Director of Policy for the ACLJ, explained why the Supreme Court must take the Texas case.

Hutchison explained that earlier this year if we go back to Arizona v. California, Justice Thomas and Justice Alito both agreed that the Supreme Court’s original jurisdiction in that particular case was MANDATORY – it was NOT optional – “So that would mean that the Supreme Court would have to take this case, has to consider this case and has to decide this case,” Hutchison argued.

WATCH:

