PRESIDENT Trump said that he WILL win the election if the Supreme Court have the “courage” to overturn the result.

Mr. Trump, who lost the November 3 election to Joe Biden, made the declaration at the White House Hanukkah party on Wednesday.

Speaking to the crowd, the President said that if “certain people with courage and wisdom…very important people…if they have courage we’re going to win this election in a landslide.”

As Trump’s speech ended the crowd erupted with a chant of “four more years”.

Earlier that day Trump intervened in Texas’ election lawsuit that is trying to overturn Joe Biden’s win in four states.

More than a dozen Republican attorney generals – all hailing from states that Trump won in November – signed a court brief filed later on Wednesday.

Mr. Trump has said in the past that he hopes the Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority, would accept appeals in his favor.

Included in the states that have joined Trump’s fight are Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia.

The Trump campaign also announced that the president would back the lawsuit, claiming that his “rights as a candidate” were affected by the states’ “failure to follow and enforce state election laws during the 2020 election.”

On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit asking the Supreme Court to block Biden‘s victory by overturning the “unconstitutional” vote results in four key states.

Aiming to help President Donald Trump upend the results of the US election, the state said on Tuesday it has sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin at the Supreme Court, calling changes those states made to election procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic unlawful.

Trump was met with the chant of ‘four more years’ after told guests that he would win the electionCredit: EPA

Mr. Trump has said in the past that he hopes the Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority, would accept appeals in his favorCredit: AP:Associated Press

The long-shot lawsuit, announced by the Republican attorney general of Texas Ken Paxton, was being filed directly with the Supreme Court rather than with a lower court, as is permitted for certain litigation between states.

Biden has amassed 306 electoral votes – exceeding the necessary 270 – compared to 232 for Trump in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the election’s outcome while winning the national popular vote by more than 7 million votes.

Texas also is asking the Supreme Court to delay the December 14 date for Electoral College votes to be cast. That date was set by law in 1887.

The Supreme Court is not obligated to hear the case and has said in previous decisions that its “original jurisdiction,” which allows it to directly hear litigation between states, should be invoked sparingly.

Paul Smith, a professor and election law expert at Georgetown University’s law school, said Texas did not have a legitimate basis for the suit.

“There is no possible way that the state of Texas has standing to complain about how other states counted the votes and how they are about to cast their electoral votes,” Smith said.

On Tuesday Biden got a step closer to being declared the winner of the 2020 election.

Tuesday marked the “safe harbor” deadline in federal law in which states had to meet to ensure Congress would accept their certified election results.

Following that on December 14 presidential electors will gather in state capitols across the country to cast their votes in the Electoral College.

The groups will represent either Biden or Trump for president based on who won the popular vote in that state.

The size of the group is different depending on how many legislators are in each state.

After the Electoral College meets the official counts of electoral votes in each state will be read aloud during a joint session in Congress on January 6.

