President Trump is right – he’s actually understating it. All across this great country, people are talking about the 2020 election being stolen by senile Joe Biden and his gang of corrupt Anti-American goons.
This morning President Trump tweeted:
People are upset, and they have a right to be.”
….The fact that our Country is being stolen. A coup is taking place in front of our eyes, and the public can’t take this anymore.” A Trump fan at Georgia Rally on @OANN Bad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020
We’ve reported how Americans across the country, Republicans and Democrats, young and old are talking about how the 2020 election is being stolen by Joe Biden. Americans are rising up.