As Twitchy told you Wednesday, the Biden transition team managed to get ahead of the press on the news about a federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax affairs by issuing a statement from both Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, who said he was deeply proud of his son and noted how he’s emerged stronger from all of the vicious “attacks” on him over the past months.

What does Jill Biden have to say about the investigation into her son’s tax affairs? We might never know, because according to press pooler John Yang of PBS NewsHour, reporters were “shooed” away when Fox News’ Griff Jenkins asked for her reaction to the news.

Per pooler @johnyangtv, press was “shooed” away and “wranglers stepped in front of cameras” after @GriffJenkins asked Dr. Jill Biden her reaction to news of Hunter Biden’s tax investigation today. pic.twitter.com/vr6YFAPoL7 — Allie Raffa (@AllieRaffa) December 10, 2020

“Wranglers.” How long are CNN’s Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy going to stand for this attack on the press?

One reporter from Fox dared to ask a question, all the other “journalists” knew their place and simply walked away. https://t.co/i7WIoWikip — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 10, 2020

😂😂😂 — Garret Palmer (@gpalmerMPC) December 10, 2020

She needs to answer the question. That family is nasty. — Living Great Gatsby (@NoleLuckNeeded) December 10, 2020

Absolutely disgusting that’s so-called journalists are not doing their jobs but allowing themselves to be treated as cattle to brought to the market for slaughter. @DrBiden should be arrested for senior abuse. — Renegade Patriot (@FlaRenegade) December 10, 2020

Remember when candidate Hillary Clinton literally had her handlers corral the press with ropes to keep them out of hearing distance?

So Jill Biden HAS TO take questions whenever the press asks one huh? She gets to have no personal boundaries whatsoever? — Tracy Sivacek (@Tracy_Siv) December 10, 2020

Now they’re arguing that Jill Biden, like Hunter, is a private citizen. Wait, isn’t she the first lady-elect?

So after 4 years of “I’ll take your questions for an hour” we now will have, I don’t like that question…move along. You may not have liked his answers but Trump would take the questions….tell me which one shows leadership — Judge “Sciencyist” Smails (@JudgeSmails7) December 10, 2020

Sure looks like a dangerous time to tell the truth. Am I right @Acosta — Worm (@AceHighBets) December 10, 2020

Isn’t this clearly a threat to democracy? It was a month ago. — BigChinoDon (@BigChinoDon) December 10, 2020

Why did you leave? Attacks on free press are okay now? — Pistachio Dynamite. (@jennyjupite) December 10, 2020

Democracy Dies in Darkness ? Am I right? — CatsRoolDogsDrool (@RoolDogs) December 10, 2020

What an attack on the free press. Firefighters rally — Kody (@K_MARTmvtx) December 10, 2020

How dare you ask your betters challenging questions. Everyone knows Dems are above the law. To even insinuate an investigation is needed is a threat to Democracy. — Alonzo Thompson (@AlonzoT15018458) December 10, 2020

She should just say that’s not her son and move on. I certainly wouldn’t claim him. — Big Mama (@BigMama279) December 10, 2020

We’re still waiting for Joe Biden to claim his newest grandchild.

And you little sheep did leave willingly. Pathetic @DNC mouthpieces. — Zombieslayer☢ (@Zombislayer9) December 10, 2020

Watch, Jill Biden’s wranglers will have ropes next time, or they’ll take a cue from Antifa and bring umbrellas to block the cameras.

