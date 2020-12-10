As the big tech tyrants tighten their grip, join us for more free speech at Parler—the anti-censorship social media platform.

GA Senate Candidate Jon Ossoff’s Deputy Political Director, Mike Harris, revealed that Democrats’ ambitions to pack the Supreme Court with liberal judges, as seen in newly released footage by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas.

BREAKING: GA Senate Candidate @ossoff Deputy Political Director Reveals Democrats Are Hiding Plans To Pack The Supreme Court With Liberal Justices “If Biden gets elected, maybe we’ll add three justices to the Supreme(Court)” “I can’t say that here today(Pack the court), but…” pic.twitter.com/PQ2pGnDpIG — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 10, 2020

“If Biden gets elected, maybe we’ll add three justices to the Supreme [Court],” Harris can be heard saying.

“I can’t say that here today [Pack the court,] but … The official position of the party right now is not ‘aggressively pack the court,’ it’s ‘we’re waiting and seeing how the nomination process goes” and then we’ll go from there,” Harris continues.

Harris also agrees with the undercover Veritas journalist that “a lot of people” hold the stance of “keeping the low key, progressive stance hidden.”

“I think privately, a lot of people share that feeling. But it’s more about trying to prevent conservatives’ vote on the [Supreme] Court,” he says.

President Elect Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Georgia next week to help Ossoff in his campaign, in hopes that the candidate will help tip the balance of power in Senate.



