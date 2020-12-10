https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/project-veritas-ga-senate-candidate-ossoff-deputy-political-director-reveals-democrats-hiding-plans-pack-supreme-court-liberal-justices-video/

Project Veritas on Thursday released undercover video of Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff’s deputy political director revealing the Democrats are hiding their plans to pack the Supreme Court with liberal justices.

The corrupt officials in Georgia are trying to steal the 2020 election through voter fraud and they’re also trying to steal the twin senate runoff on January 5th.

GOP incumbent Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are fighting to keep their seats against Marxist Warnock and far left Jon Ossoff.

Georgia elections officials a few weeks ago voted to extend the use of ballot drop boxes for the January 5 twin Senate runoff where the Republican majority in the Senate is on the line.

The use of ballot drop boxes, which opens the door for illegal ballot harvesting, was set to expire in December, but the 5-member Georgia State Election Board voted to extend the use of drop boxes.

Corrupt Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger approved the extension of mail-in voting and drop boxes for the runoff, assuring a Democrat steal.

If the Democrats gain the majority in the Senate and steal the White House, they will certainly overthrow the Supreme Court with Marxists.

Project Veritas caught Ossoff’s deputy political director on undercover video admitting the Democrats are hiding their plans to pack the Supreme Court.

BREAKING: GA Senate Candidate @ossoff Deputy Political Director Reveals Democrats Are Hiding Plans To Pack The Supreme Court With Liberal Justices “If Biden gets elected, maybe we’ll add three justices to the Supreme(Court)” “I can’t say that here today(Pack the court), but…” pic.twitter.com/PQ2pGnDpIG — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 10, 2020

