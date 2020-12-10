https://www.kptv.com/watch-puppy-saved-from-jaws-of-alligator-becomes-deputy/article_aa0f8177-777c-55e5-8ec1-7e5d5a092555.html

(Meredith) — A puppy’s brush with death after being caught in an alligator’s mouth has given him a new job, other than being cute!

Gunner is now a deputy dog with the Lee County Florida Sheriff’s Office.

The video of the incident, which occurred back in October, shows Richard Wilbanks wrestling with the alligator to free Gunner from its strong jaws.

Wilbanks had been on a walk with his wife and Gunner when the alligator thought it was getting a free lunch.

Gunner’s survival instincts make him a perfect candidate for the Pets on Patrol program.

The Deputy Dogs program encourages pet owners to be on the lookout for suspicious activity while out with their animals.

