https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/record-hunger-philippines-covid-restrictions-bite/

(FRANCE24) – Daniel Auminto lost his job and then his home when the coronavirus pandemic sent the Philippines into lockdown. Now he and his family live on the street, relying on food handouts to survive.

Charities are struggling to meet the ever-growing demand for food as millions of families go hungry across the country.

Covid-19 restrictions have crippled the economy and thrown many out of work.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook