https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/10/rep-chip-roy-the-texas-scotus-case-represents-a-dangerous-violation-of-federalism/

Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21) announced on Twitter a few moments ago that he will not be joining his colleagues “filing an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit filed by the State of Texas regarding the election results of several other states” because he says “the case itself represents a dangerous violation of federalism & sets a precedent to have one state asking federal courts to  police the voting procedures of other states.”

THREAD ==>

Rep. Roy used to work for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton who brought the lawsuit:

And he has previously called on Paxton to resign:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...