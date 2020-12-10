https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/rep-dan-crenshaw-slams-nancy-pelosi-democrats-covid-lockdowns-epic-speech-video/

Every once in a while, someone in Congress makes a speech on the House floor that deserves attention.

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas gave a speech this week that millions of Americans want to hear. He slammed Nancy Pelosi for deliberately withholding COVID relief funds for political reasons.

Crenshaw also called out hypocritical Democrats for destroying businesses with COVID rules that even they don’t want to follow.

From the Post Millennial:

Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw took to the floor of the House of Representatives to condemn Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for blocking a coronavirus relief package for the American people supported by President Donald Trump to prevent him from receiving a political victory. “She said the quiet part out loud,” Crenshaw said. “This was never about what was best for the American people, never about honest policy disagreement, it was about preventing President Trump getting any credit. It’s about politics.”… Crenshaw went on to deride coronavirus pandemic-related lockdowns, alleging them to be unconstitutional, citing Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, and that they “destroy the lives” of Americans.

Watch the video below:

. @DanCrenshawTX just obliterated Nancy Pelosi from the House floor. pic.twitter.com/YjlEnp9jsi — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 9, 2020

Bravo, Mr. Crenshaw.

Nancy Pelosi and the Dems deserve every bit of this. Dan Crenshaw is 100% right, not half right or mostly right, he's 100% right about everything he says here. https://t.co/BT48HpNfW3 — John (@John_Faker) December 9, 2020

Share if you care…..great 4:33 minutes! https://t.co/FzHsUPl53U — Jon C. Mook (@MOOKGROUP1) December 9, 2020

Everything Crenshaw says in that speech is correct.

It is time for the madness to stop.

(Image:Source)

