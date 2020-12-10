https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/texas-supremecourt-lawsuit-election/2020/12/10/id/1000973

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Tex. opposes the lawsuit filed by his state’s attorney general against four battleground states lost by President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit, filed in the US Supreme Court by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, claims election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin were inaccurate due to unconstitutional and late changes to the election process.

On Thursday, Roy tweeted that he will not join his colleagues in filing an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit.

“I will not join because I believe the case itself represents a dangerous violation of federalism & sets a precedent to have one state asking federal courts to police the voting procedures of other states,” Roy tweeted.

Roy agreed that “reckless adoption of massive mail-in ballots and changes to important signature matching [& other rules]” helped undermine confidence in the election. He also supported Americans questioning what occurred.

But he doesn’t believe in the Texas lawsuit, partly because he wants to protect his home state’s sovereignty “from the meddling of other states.”



Roy did, however, encourage the pursuit of litigation elsewhere.

“I strongly support the continued pursuit of litigation where most likely to succeed – such as Georgia,” he said, “to bring to light any illegal votes & encourage, if necessary, state legislatures to alter their electors accordingly.”

Paxton is asking the Supreme Court to delay a Dec. 14 deadline for state electors to report election results.

