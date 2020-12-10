https://www.zerohedge.com/political/chinese-money-launderer-called-james-biden-after-fbi-arrest-who-said-he-was-trying-reach

With Politico reporting on Wednesday that Hunter Biden’s criminal investigation covers potential money laundering, and CNN‘s Simon Prokupecz reporting that the feds are looking into a 2017 gift to Hunter from CEFC China Energy Co. founder Ye Jianming – a 2.8-carat diamond, let’s revisit a prime example of what one Chinese professor described as ‘friends in high places‘ within the Democratic party.

Patrick Ho, Hunter Biden

In November, 2017, Joe Biden’s brother James received a surprise call on his cellphone from Patrick Ho, Ye Jianming’s lieutenant who was arrested by the FBI (and is now serving a 36-month sentence for bribery and money laundering), according to a December, 2018 report by the New York Times. According to James, the call was meant for Hunter .

James Biden, a financier and brother of the former vice president, was in a hotel lobby in November 2017 when he got a surprise call on his cellphone. The call was from Patrick Ho, Mr. Ye’s lieutenant. Mr. Ho, 69, was in trouble. Federal agents who had monitored CEFC’s rise since at least the summer of 2016 had sprung into action, arresting Mr. Ho in New York on allegations that he had bribed African officials in Chad and Uganda. Days later, federal agents showed up at Mr. Ye’s luxury apartment building across from Central Park with a subpoena to interview Mr. Ye, said people familiar with the matter. … In a brief interview, James Biden said he had been surprised by Mr. Ho’s call. He said he believed it had been meant for Hunter Biden , the former vice president’s son. James Biden said he had passed on his nephew’s contact information. -NYT

Emails obtained from Hunter’s laptop, reported in October by the New York Post and called Russian disinformation by the MSM after they could no longer ignore the bombshell, suggested that the Bidens were involved in a joint venture with CEFC to create a new corporation which would be headed up by former Biden business partner, Tony Bobulinski – who has corroborated the emails after turning whistleblower just before the 2020 election. According to evidence found on Hunter’s laptop, Joe Biden may have been assigned a 10% ownership stake, which Bobulinski said was concealed through brother’s James’ interest.

In July of 2019, Hunter confessed to the New Yorker that he had accepted the 2.8 carat diamond worth at least ten thousand dollars, which he insisted wasn’t a bribe – before admitting that he and his father Joe had in fact discussed his business dealings.

Hunter offered to use his contacts to help identify investment opportunities for Ye’s company, CEFC China Energy, in liquefied-natural-gas projects in the United States. After the dinner, Ye sent a 2.8-carat diamond to Hunter’s hotel room with a card thanking him for their meeting. “I was, like, Oh, my God,” Hunter said. (In Kathleen’s court motion, the diamond is estimated to be worth eighty thousand dollars. Hunter said he believes the value is closer to ten thousand.) When I asked him if he thought the diamond was intended as a bribe, he said no: “ What would they be bribing me for? My dad wasn’t in office .” –New Yorker

Indeed – why then would Patrick Ho be trying to reach Hunter in 2017 when his dad wasn’t in office? Perhaps the Bidens’ Chinese associates knew all about Joe’s plan to run in 2020 and thought the former Vice President’s family might still have some pull within the DOJ?

Whatever the case, it didn’t work – as Ho is currently sitting in a prison cell and Hunter is under criminal investigation for money laundering and tax evasion.