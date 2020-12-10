https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fd30ae0fcf548787c011e36
Joe Biden has not even been certified as the winner of the 2020 election yet, but is already reportedly crafting new measures for gun control. And it should come as no surprise that he is not even pla…
In the Southern California oceanside city of Manhattan Beach, one arm of government is urging residents to stay home except for essential needs while another is encouraging them to get out and shop an…
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania accused the State of Texas of sedition in its filing Thursday at the U.S. Supreme Court,…