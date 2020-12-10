https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/report-dem-senator-dianne-feinstein-seriously-struggling-cognitive-decline-evident-several-years/

According to The New Yorker, 87-year-old Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein (CA) is “seriously struggling” and her cognitive decline has been ‘evident for several years.’

Interesting timing of this New Yorker story as it is being revealed that many San Francisco politicians were targeted by Chinese spies.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Feinstein has been “seriously struggling” and her short-term memory “has grown so poor that she often forgets she has been briefed on a topic, accusing her staff of failing to do so just after they have.”

One of Feinstein’s former aides came to her defense and said rumors of her cognitive decline are exaggerated.

Another aide however said Feinstein is “an incredibly effective human being, but there’s definitely been deterioration in the last year. She’s in a very different mode now.”

Feinstein was elected to the Senate in 1992 and within one year a Chinese spy was put on her payroll.

Shortly after a Chinese spy was planted into Feinstein’s office, her husband, Richard Blum, raked in the cash and made hundreds of millions of dollars off of his Chinese investments.

Of course Feinstein got away with this because she has Democrat privilege.

Earlier this week Axios reported that a Chinese spy raised money for Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA) and planted an “intern” in his congressional office.

A Chinese national named Fang Fang, AKA, Christine Fang targeted politicians in California between 2011 and 2015 at the direction of China’s internal spy agency and even had intimate relationships with two Midwestern mayors.

Ric Grenell said the spy scandal with Eric Swalwell is just the tip of the iceberg and that more information on other California politicians will be coming out soon.

No doubt Feinstein is wrapped up in this Chinese spy scandal and will use her ‘cognitive decline’ as a cover for her corruption.

