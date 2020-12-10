https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/report-gavin-newsoms-team-increasingly-concerned-recall-efforts-gain-traction/

Gavin Newsom

A recall is currently under way to boot hypocrite California Governor Gavin Newsom (D).

Newsom’s Chief of Staff Ann O’Leary said: “As Newsom begins his third full year in office, the governor’s team is increasingly concerned with a long-shot conservative recall that could mushroom into a major threat in 2021 if it attracts significant financial support.”

Recall organizers have until March 17th to collect 1,495,709 signatures and they already have more than 800,000.

SFGate reported:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has already survived five long-shot recall attempts in his two years in office, but those close to him are reportedly worried that the current recall effort amidst frustration over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic could prove successful. The report also states, “Sources close to Newsom said the governor’s office has been disorganized over the past month and has not responded effectively to damaging headlines” including his French Laundry trip, controversial new stay-at-home order and delay in naming Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ replacement in the United States Senate. In addition, most of the state’s public schools remain closed while they are open in other deep blue states such as New York and Massachusetts, and small business owners were particularly irate over the lack of evidence presented to support certain business closures.

Californians are fed up with Newsom’s authoritarian Covid lockdown orders that have destroyed thousands of small businesses.

Newsom came under fire after he ordered businesses to close while keeping his own winery, Plumpjack Winery open.

Governor Newsom was also caught dining at The French Laundry in Napa Valley at $800 per person while telling Californians they couldn’t gather for Thanksgiving.

After getting caught having dinner at The French Laundry, Newsom came out with new regional stay-at-home orders and imposed a 10PM to 5AM curfew.

California recalled Democrat Governor Gray Davis in 2003 over the energy crisis and statewide, planned rolling blackouts.

It is time for California to give Newsom the boot.

Click here for a petition locator tool to find a recall location near you.

