Former NBA player and purveyor of false information Rex Chapman is helping to spread a brand new conspiracy theory that says voting machines actually switched votes in a number of states to help Republicans, including Mitch McConnell in Kentucky:

We won’t post the entire thread here (it’s VERY long) but here are three tweets that sum it up. In short, ES&S voting machines switched votes in Kentucky and maybe other states to help Republicans:

On my continuing quest to understand how Mitch McConnell, who had an approval rating of 18%, managed to win reelection by 57%, I dug even deeper🤔 The deeper I dig, the more I find the numbers out of Kentucky hard to swallow🙄 Here’s a follow up on Kentucky’s election results👇 — Alison Greene (@GrassrootsSpeak) December 9, 2020

👉Mitch in KY

👉Lindsey in SC

👉Cornyn in TX

👉Ernst in IA

👉Collins in ME Between ES&S machines, voter suppression, DeJoy’s postal hijinks, Russian interference & Trump…

we’re supposed to just accept this as a normal election? — Alison Greene (@GrassrootsSpeak) December 9, 2020

By focusing on all vendors ES&S may come to light

By focusing on all states the truth behind these Senate races may come out

And investigating may reveal whether Trump REALLY had 70M people vote for him? An investigation could prove Bidens legitimacy AND expose the GOP’s games🤞 — Alison Greene (@GrassrootsSpeak) December 9, 2020

And this is exactly what we’d be dealing with if Donald Trump had won the election. From The Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman:

Lol. This is one of the most moronic, false threads I’ve ever read – up there with the president’s claims. If you spent more than five minutes studying KY’s politics, you’d realize this is total BS. You deserve to be shamed for spreading garbage. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) December 10, 2020

But Chapman doesn’t care. He keeps doing this:

I am once again asking big Twitter accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers to stop amplifying this garbage — just because the other side is engaging in conspiracy theories about voting machines and misunderstanding ticket-splitting doesn’t mean you have to start too! pic.twitter.com/rHXshHciuW — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) December 10, 2020

ELECTION DISINFORMATION: Rex Chapman strikes again, this time with an out-of-context clip of Lindsey Graham https://t.co/BE7ZXBDK2P — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 1, 2020

BUSTED: Ex-NBA player Rex Chapman caught spreading a debunked hoax about the Breonna Taylor arrest warrant https://t.co/1UfBo2k2yI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 24, 2020

Rex Chapman doubles down on dopey ‘locked mailboxes in Burbank’ conspiracy theory despite video evidence proving he’s wrong https://t.co/75XVjlv0x7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 17, 2020

