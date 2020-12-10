https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/10/rex-chapman-strikes-again-this-time-spreading-a-new-conspiracy-theory-that-says-voting-machines-switched-votes-to-mitch-mcconnell/

Here we go again. . .

Former NBA player and purveyor of false information Rex Chapman is helping to spread a brand new conspiracy theory that says voting machines actually switched votes in a number of states to help Republicans, including Mitch McConnell in Kentucky:

We won’t post the entire thread here (it’s VERY long) but here are three tweets that sum it up. In short, ES&S voting machines switched votes in Kentucky and maybe other states to help Republicans:

And this is exactly what we’d be dealing with if Donald Trump had won the election. From The Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman:

But Chapman doesn’t care. He keeps doing this:

Over. . .

. . and over. . .

. . . and over again:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...