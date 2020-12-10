https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/10/richard-grenell-dont-forget-those-50-intelligence-officers-who-called-the-hunter-biden-emails-russian-disinformation/

After it was announced Wednesday that Hunter Biden’s tax affairs, involving some shady business dealings with China, had been under investigation since 2018, we’ve been having a lot of fun here at Twitchy shaming all of the mainstream media reporters who either refused to cover the story of Biden’s emails or claimed that the New York Post had fallen for a Russian disinformation campaign.

Before the presidential debates, Joe Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders doubled down on the Russian misinformation angle. Rep. Adam Schiff told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer it was all a “smear” straight from the Kremlin. Drew Holden did one of his famous threads compiling all of the people who were calling the Post a conduit for Russian disinformation on social media.

But remember those 50 former senior intelligence officers who signed a letter saying the Hunter Biden emails had all the earmarks of Russian disinformation?

News: More than 50 former senior intelligence officials, including ex-Trump admin officials like Russ Travers, have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the Biden emails saga “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation”https://t.co/FM6TOCpDSP — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 20, 2020

“The Biden emails saga.”

Richard Grenell remembers.

None of these people had been briefed on the matter when they wrote this letter in October, but they used their intel backgrounds to manufacture a political distraction in coordination with their go-to advocate @NatashaBertrand. They were all wrong. https://t.co/hwH3fZKCsV — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 10, 2020

This is the second time in two days we’ve heard “Fusion Natasha Bertrand” called out by name, along with NBC News’ “Fusion Ken Dilanian.”

And the MSM ran with it. — President-Elect Mike the Deplorable Chump (@heymoco) December 10, 2020

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Brooke Tramble (@Brooke21181) December 10, 2020

All 50 Are complicit in election interference — Scott Hermes (@ScottHermes5) December 10, 2020

They weren’t wrong, they were lying.

There is a difference. — You ungrateful little … (@KiloMick) December 10, 2020

Or lying. Either way, time to name some names so we know who to ask the questions to. — Burton Leon Reynolds (@smokey12121) December 10, 2020

Keep the list of names. We’ll be serving delicious crow recipes at Hunter’s sentencing…… #savethelist — President Elect Sockoman (@sockoman215) December 10, 2020

Names. Who are they? Who allowed Biden to make that statement during the debate? Where is the letter and the names? The press should be interviewing them now. — Gather (@JutzRWB) December 10, 2020

Notice how they are former – makes me think that they were such failures when they were on the job!! — JIm D (@zeus25425) December 10, 2020

“former” Pfft. Who cares. — Joseph Cusumano (@Joseph_Cusumano) December 10, 2020

“50” sounds like a lot, but that was before I realized how bloated our government was. 50 of how many? — deanna caswell (@caswell_dr) December 10, 2020

50 idiots. We all knew then they were idiots. They run these stories to help each other cover for their side the Democrat side. — R.B. Jonesboro (@Jboro1971) December 10, 2020

More than 50 former senior intelligence officials lost all credibility today when they signed a letter at the request of Joe Biden…. — NoticePros (@noticepros) December 10, 2020

They are a disgrace to the Intel community no matter how loosely they ever were connected back in their day — WontDance4Soros (@WontMarch4Soros) December 10, 2020

@politico

Exactly what kind of work do these former intel officials now do? Are they consultants to the military industrial complex? Are they losing out on big bonuses because @realDonaldTrump started no new wars? It sounds like they have reason to be biased. Be honest for once — Georgios Gialtouridis (@GGialtouridis) December 10, 2020

Right and wrong do not matter to these people. At best, it’s only about procuring & keeping power and cushy jobs. At worst, it’s a desire to destroy America so it can be rebuilt to their idealogy without that pesky Constitution in their way. — PoetWarrior (@poetwarrior88) December 10, 2020

It’s just fake news in a nutshell. Sad how many eat it up — forbin (@spiralarchetect) December 10, 2020

I remember this tweet. Outrageous. A qualified, legitimate journalist would never print this, of course. We can all agree now that Politico is not worthy of anyone’s attention — Lisa Roatch (@lisa_roatch) December 10, 2020

As a news junkie, I cant believe this type of “intelligence” story ever got published. From the moment I first heard this report I knew it was BS. None of them, even those still maintaining a TS Sec Clearance, had Need To Know and therefore did not know. Pure garbage. — Bruce Pennington (@pbrucepenn) December 10, 2020

Natasha the useful idiot — Phil (@realPhiILacio) December 10, 2020

Keep fighting the deep state. — Fred Strutt (@strutt_fred) December 10, 2020

What’s the term? That didn’t age well — Dave (@dls808) December 10, 2020

The press wouldn’t cover the Hunter Biden story, but they would cover 50 former intelligence officials calling it Russian disinformation.

