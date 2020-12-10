https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/rocket-prototype-explodes-landing-attempt/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — SpaceX’s high-altitude Starship rocket prototype exploded during its attempted landing, but founder Elon Musk didn’t seem to mind.

SpaceX launched the Serial Number 8 rocket on Wednesday with a goal of flying roughly 41,000 feet, far higher than the previous 500-foot tests conducted earlier in 2020 with SN5 and SN6 prototypes, according to CNBC.

While the rocket successfully launched, reached its intended altitude, and reoriented itself from a horizontal flight position to the vertical landing position, the rocket’s descent was not slowed enough by the propulsion system, and the rocket combusted on impact.

