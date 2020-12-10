https://www.theblaze.com/news/rose-mcgowan-matthew-mcconaughey-hollywood

Actor Matthew McConaughey chastised people on the “illiberal left” for being condescending and patronizing toward conservatives in an interview last week. Rose McGowan completely agreed with McConaughey’s assertion of far-left members being arrogant, including the Hollywood elite.

“There are a lot [of people] on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50%,” McConaughey told Russell Brand during an appearance on the “Under the Skin” podcast.

Early Thursday morning, McGowan voiced her support of the fellow actor’s position on how leftists and “elite media liberals” are condescending.

“Matthew McConaughey is right. Hollywood has been condescending, northern elite media liberals, too & it trickles down,” McGowan tweeted. “Far before Trump presidency illiberal condescension & patronization has formed how too many think. Break the class structure.”

The actress-turned-activist has become an outspoken critic of Hollywood, the elite, and Democrats in recent years.

In October, McGowan pointed out the hypocrisy of “liberal intellectuals” defending Jeffrey Toobin after the New Yorker reporter was allegedly caught masturbating on a work Zoom video call.

In August, the “Charmed” actress slammed Democrats for supporting Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as Joe Biden. She also called out Democrat Kamala Harris for previously accepting donations from convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan is currently suing Weinstein and his team of “fixers,” but the actress hit a roadblock this week. McGowan filed a lawsuit against Weinstein in October 2019, “claiming they stole a pre-publication copy of her memoir ‘Brave’ in 2017 and tried to ‘silence’ and ‘portray her as increasingly unglued’ to thwart her rape allegation against the movie mogul,” according to the New York Daily News.

“Harvey Weinstein was able to perpetrate and cover up decades of violence and control over women because he had a sophisticated team working on his behalf to systematically silence and discredit his victims,” McGowan said in the lawsuit.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright rejected nine of her 11 claims, including racketeering. In the judge’s ruling, McGowan still has plausible claims of fraudulent deceit and common law fraud against the defendants.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York, after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

