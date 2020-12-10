https://www.theepochtimes.com/rudy-giuliani-discharged-from-hospital-after-being-treated-for-covid-19_3612666.html

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani was discharged from hospital on Wednesday after receiving treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. Photographs and video footage showed Giuliani, wearing a mask, being driven from Georgetown University Hospital in Washington in the early evening hours. Giuliani, 76, gave a thumbs up to reporters at the scene. The president’s lawyer was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19. Giuliani said Tuesday that he didn’t want to go to the hospital but that Trump convinced him to, saying: “‘Don’t be stupid. We can get it over within three days, if we send you to the hospital.’” Calling into WABC Radio on Wednesday, Giuliani said, “I’m walking out of the hospital as soon as we finish this conversation.” “I’m walking out. I’m fully taken care of. They did a great job, the Georgetown hospital. I love them,” …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

