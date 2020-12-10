https://hannity.com/media-room/rudy-returns-giuliani-released-from-the-hospital-says-back-and-better-than-ever/

Rudy Giuliani confirmed Thursday he was released from Georgetown Medical Center after suffering “serious symptoms” from CoVID-19; thanking his medical team and stating he’s feeling “better than ever.”

“My treatment by the nurses and staff at Georgetown Med Star Hospital was miraculous. I walked in with serious symptoms. I walked out better than ever. Drs. Beckett, Kumar and Layman led an all-star team. The advice of the WH Dr. Sean Conley and Dr. Zev Zelenko was so valuable,” posted the President’s lawyer on social media.

My treatment by the nurses and staff at Georgetown Med Star Hospital was miraculous. I walked in with serious symptoms. I walked out better than ever. Drs. Beckett, Kumar and Layman led an all-star team. The advice of the WH Dr. Sean

Conley and Dr. Zev Zelenko was so valuable — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 10, 2020

Back 💯% and lost little time. Testifying at 11Am before Georgia legislature on the additional “Live from Atlanta” election theft tapes. No evidence of fraud. Watch the Video tapes and make up your own mind. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 10, 2020

Extra special appreciation for my son Andrew’s loving care, my friend and co-host Dr. Maria encouraging me to get the right treatment and @realdonaldtrump for his advice, support and friendship. He’s not only a great President, he’s a good friend. https://t.co/5Dz0nCaZNH — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 10, 2020

“Extra special appreciation for my son Andrew’s loving care, my friend and co-host Dr. Maria encouraging me to get the right treatment and @realdonaldtrump for his advice, support and friendship. He’s not only a great President, he’s a good friend,” added Giuliani.

