https://tsarizm.com/analysis/2020/12/09/russians-marvel-at-american-bolsheviks-and-give-fair-warning-to-the-consequences/

Russians are marveling at American Bolshevism on full display on our college campuses. Lilia Kim is one Russian expat who lives in Los Angeles and has observed the retro communism fan boys and girls at close range.

It scares her. She wrote a post recently that has gone viral on the subject. The post is translated below (not the best translation) and the original in Russian is here. The comments are epic.

In short, beware of what you wish for, because you just might get it, and it is deadly.

————————————–

Today I had the weirdest conversation with my kids about Lenin in my entire life. Children (in California) discussed their fifteen-page essay (U.S. history assignment) of how exploitation of slave labor on genocide-purified land laid the foundation of America’s wealth.

And, how the American empire grew up in slave labor on appropriated lands. And, that it’s time to take and share the wealth of American corporations which were built on this theft.

– This is one of the slogan of the Bolsheviks, “Land to peasants, factory workers!” I couldn’t help but remember the Soviet slogans – That the wealth of the Russian empire, nobleness, merchandise and clergy grew out of the evil exploitation of slave peasant labor and then workers! Therefore, the land should be given to peasants, and the factories to workers (communism).

– What’s wrong with that?

– Uh… Well, how can I tell you… The idea sounded romantic. But in the end ended up with great terror, collectivization and horror.

– But the USSR was a great country with free medicine, education and housing! Russians won World War II and launched a man into space!

– Yes, but then ran out of money because the forced way of life led to loss of employment to make everyone equal. They wanted to either not work or not share. Or pretend they can’t do anything so that there’s no desire to force them to work. Or just leave to be free.

– But the world has changed! The Roman Empire was a great country whose wealth was created by slave labor. Back then there was no technology with which slave labor could be replaced – so the children continued to be slaves and produce.

– Has anyone heard of one of the main problems of the changed world – what to do with people whose labor can be calmly replaced by robots, Ai and so on?

′′Your generation protects big corporations because you have Stockholm syndrome, a young American smartphone expert confidently told me. – You can’t imagine life outside of the paradigm of exploitation. In your understanding, a person can create only material values exchanged through the capitalist market.

Mentally trying on him the ′′ Potemkin Artillery,” I still asked:-And what does life look like outside the paradigm of exploitation?

– See! You can’t even imagine! – the child rejoiced. I was also happy and immediately invited everyone to our city of three revolutions St. Petersburg – the former museum of revolution, and now the political history of Russia. Back to the future.

I think this is what happened… Before the death of the USSR or immediately after – a large number of deeply conspired agents were infiltrated into universities of the US, who for several decades irradiated teenagers at the age of natural rebellion with Marxism-Leninism, raising the next generation of teachers there.

This is the only way to explain what is happening -that I learn the anticipated phrases of “the premise of the great October revolution′′, even if its retold by children in English. Although – being inside this irony gives a unique pleasure to contemplate the deceased and the risen God.

UPDATE thanks for the comments – same thing happens to teens around the world. This is of course a great historical irony – as in the USSR and in general, many believed in perfect America, so now within the USA and in general in the world – believes in the perfect Soviet Union.

Still god is a great playwright – indeed

To see the death of the USSR and its revival around the world in the form of a great Soviet dream – both in Russia there is ′′ heavenly America “, and here now the ′′ heavenly USSR ′′ – how the myth balances itself – for the sake of one it was worth living.

UPDATE2 This is a huge advantage of the USSR – it will never disappoint anyone

Year by year it will only become more beautiful in the dreams of the proletariat of all countries.

No country will soon be able to compete with the USSR for the honorable title of paradise on earth

And that is fucking diabolical!

UPDATE3 and here is the popular print for T-shirts now I know what I’ll be going to work meetings when they start again

UPDATE4 the problem is where the ‘triumph of socialism’ is currently happening, its just another celebration of the idea of fair justice ′′ divide everything ′′ – Russian empire or China or Cuba.

And the essence of a man as a species developed around the social hierarchy. Any attempts to abolish this part of evolutionary design don’t end well – because equality of opportunity can never guarantee equal results.

As soon as results begin to be forced to equalize, smearing a thin layer on everyone regardless of the quality and quantity of effort, problems with motivation begin immediately. And why stress if everyone is guaranteed equality in poverty? (not that poverty can’t be simply due to limited resources – therefore there is a science about their distribution, called economics). And when problems with natural motivation begin, the totalitarian state of control and coercion begins.

UPDATE5 The algorithm of a social justice warrior comment: start with personal insults, make several random statements not related to the topic – turn to dreams of repression with strange confidence that he will be the right side of the example — it will be different this time! Basically, it’s always the best explanation of why I don’t like fair justice. Because her delegates are always such a charm.

UPDATE6 I found who owns a quote that has been mentioned many times in the comments – “Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, and weak men create hard times.” – G. Michael Hopf

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

