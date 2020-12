https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/russians-marvel-american-bolshevisk-display-colleges/

(TSARIZM) – Russians are marveling at American Bolshevism on full display on our college campuses. Lilia Kim is one Russian expat who lives in Los Angeles and has observed the retro communism fan boys and girls at close range.

It scares her. She wrote a post recently that has gone viral on the subject. … The comments are epic.

In short, beware of what you wish for, because you just might get it, and it is deadly.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook