(THE BLAZE) – Church leaders in California continue to object to coronavirus restrictions that they say are unconstitutional infringements on Americans’ right to worship.

Appearing on Fox News Wednesday, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone accused the state of “intruding” its authority into church matters by ordering churches not to hold indoor worship services.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new tiered plan to reintroduce coronavirus lockdowns in different regions of the state based on ICU capacity. Because the remaining ICU capacity in Southern California has fallen below 15%, a region-wide stay-at-home order went into effect Sunday, closing several personal care businesses and restricting public and private gatherings.

