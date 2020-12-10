https://saraacarter.com/video-sara-carter-rips-fbi-regarding-hunter-biden-russia-probe/

Fox News contributor Sara Carter criticized the FBI over its handling of its investigations into Hunter Biden and President Donald Trump, as well as Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, in a Wednesday night interview on the Fox News commentary and opinion program “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

This comes off the heels of President-elect Joe Biden‘s son confirming Wednesday that a grand jury has been investigating his taxes and alleged money laundering.

The FBI, Carter said during the latter half of the over-four-minute segment, “slowed down the investigation prior to the election because they did’t want to interfere in the election.”

The conservative political commentator then dove into comparing the FBI’s activities in 2015 and 2016 to how she says it is presently.

“That didn’t seem to be the FBI’s mantra during 2016 and 2015, when they were going crazy over investigating […] then-candidate Donald Trump and [a] false story about the Russia hoax,” Carter continued. “That didn’t seem to be a problem then. Now what we’re seeing, though, is a very serious charge that also includes money laundering, Lou, and I think that Hunter Biden […] has a lot more problems on his hand[s],” she said, then referencing Biden’s laptop that the FBI had acquired as part of an investigation in 2019.

“And remember, Tony Bobulinski—we can’t forget that,” she added, mentioning Hunter Biden’s former business partner that has alleged Biden engaged in corruption and illegal financial dealings during his time on the board of a corrupt Ukrainian energy company called Burisma while his father, then-Vice Joe President Biden, was the public faces of the Obama administration’s policy toward Ukraine.

Also during the interview, she and Dobbs’ other guest, former U.S. Army Special Forces member Jim Hanson, discussed Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) finding himself in hot water this week for reportedly having ties to a suspected Chinese spy, broken by Axios in a bombshell report on Tuesday.

