Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Bill Hemmer Reports” that an independent counsel should be immediately appointed to investigate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, for potential criminal activity during his business dealings with China.

Hemmer said, “You think an independent prosecutor must be appointed. Would that happen prior to January 20, or how would that work here?”

Schweizer said, “Well, I think it probably would have to happen prior to January 20. Look, the reason that we have independent counsels or independent prosecutors is precisely because if you have a scenario like this, a President Biden, for example, and he appoints the attorney general and the attorney looking at this case is being hired by those gentlemen, they’re not going to be able to do their job. They’re going to look over their shoulders. You need an independent counsel, and that’s where I think this has to go. I’m hopeful that we’ll get there before January 20.”

