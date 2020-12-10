https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cotton-hunter-biden-investigation/2020/12/10/id/1000934

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Thursday called for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

In an interview with Fox News, Cotton alleged Hunter Biden appears to be the subject of a far-ranging investigation and cited allegations of securities fraud, money laundering, and “a crooked hospital deal with Jim Biden, Joe Biden’s brother,” in western Pennsylvania.

“These investigations span multiple jurisdictions and if Joe Biden becomes president then all of those prosecutors are in line to be fired next month. If there were ever circumstances that created a conflict of interest and called for a special counsel, I think those circumstances are present here,” Cotton said.

“The Biden family has been trading on Joe Biden’s public office for fifty years,” he added. “Do we really think that that will change if Joe Biden becomes president, the highest office in the land?”

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden disclosed the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” he said in a statement.

The Hill reported Senate Republicans and Democrats are set to battle over Attorney General William Barr’s appointment of Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham to serve as special counsel going into 2021 to complete his investigation into the origins of the FBI investigation of the President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Barr’s designation of Durham as special counsel will make it more difficult for the next attorney general to bring Durham’s investigation to a close, The Hill reported.

