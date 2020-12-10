https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-must-pass-federal-funding-bill-today-avoid-shutdown?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate must pass some type of government funding bill on Friday to avoid a federal shutdown that will be triggered on Saturday if no legislation makes it out of Congress.

On Wednesday, the House passed a one week stop-gap bill that would temporarily avoid a shutdown. It is now up to the upper chamber and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to make sure that legislation makes it through.

Congress has been tied up this week debating a new $900 billion coronavirus relief package that appeared to have the support of a bipartisan group of lawmakers. However, on Thursday, staff for Majority Leader McConnell made it clear that the Kentucky Senator will not be rallying the Republican caucus behind the bill, due to the section of the legislation that includes $160 billion in state and local funds. McConnell has been a vocal opponent of state bailouts during the pandemic.

Bipartisan lawmakers including Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and Republicans Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine have spent the week trading offers on the now-stalled $908 billion coronavirus relief package.

Democrats have been attempting to negotiate with McConnell’s caucus by offering a slimmed down version of the five-year liability shield he supports for companies facing potential lawsuits related to the coronavirus in exchange for state bailout funds. But the Republican has been firm on his objection to bailing out states, and appears to have the support of most of his caucus on his stance. Most GOP senators would have trouble supporting state bailouts and would prefer to see a more targeted approach to aid distribution.

If Congress avoids a government shutdown today, its next deadline will be December 18. Leaders from both chambers say they will not adjourn for the holidays without passing an aid package for the American people. The new congressional class will be sworn in on January 3, but Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says the current class will work up to and through Christmas to reach an agreement.

“We cannot go home without it,” Pelosi said of a bill.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has also been involved in discussions about the new aid package. The White House is presently advocating for a fresh round of $600 stimulus checks to be sent to Americans — a measure that is not included in the $908 billion package, but is supported by progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and vociferous GOP Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri.

