The Senate on Wednesday narrowly rejected two Democrat-led measures to block President Donald Trump’s proposed $23 billion sale of advanced military weapons to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The two votes—that centered on the sale of 50 Lockheed F-35 aircraft, 18 General Atomics MQ-9B Reaper drones and Raytheon-made munitions—fell largely along party lines. The Senate voted 50-46 and 49-47, respectively, to stop consideration of the resolutions of disapproval seeking to block the sale. The resolutions to block the sale were introduced by Sens. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), and Rand Paul (R-Ky.). The Trump administration in November told Congress that it approved the sale of up to 50 F-35s worth $10.4 billion, up to 18 MQ-9B drones worth $2.97 billion, and a package of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions worth $10 billion, to the UAE. Several lawmakers have criticized the proposed sale, arguing that rushing the vetting of sales could …