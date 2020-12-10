https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/sells-abortions-planned-parenthood-says-killing-babies-honor/

(LIFE NEWS) – Kawanna Shannon runs one of the most notorious Planned Parenthood abortion facilities in the nation.

Health inspectors recently found evidence of multiple botched abortions and numerous health and safety violations at her St. Louis, Missouri facility, and tried to shut it down. Pro-lifers also documented at least 75 occasions when ambulances were called to the abortion facility for women suffering from complications.

Though her abortion work kills unborn babies and jeopardizes women’s well-being, Shannon told the Riverfront Times recently that she feels honored to do it.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

