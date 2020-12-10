https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/10/so-weird-daily-beasts-sam-stein-finds-it-notable-that-investigation-into-hunter-biden-went-largely-unnoticed-by-the-msm-before-the-election/

The Daily Beast is all over the Hunter Biden story today, because they’re journalists:

“Evidence of [a money laundering] probe [into Hunter Biden] was apparent in the markings on a series of documents that were made public—but went largely unnoticed—in the days leading up to the November election”https://t.co/iX3rVyoJsG — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 10, 2020

Went what, now?

I wonder why these Hunter Biden documents went unnoticed? https://t.co/cx7Lfx2Zzs — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 10, 2020

The passive voice was used. https://t.co/2XYjVemN9K — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 10, 2020

Our shocked faces were put on.

“WENT LARGELY UNNOTICED”??? “WENT LARGELY UNNOTICED”??? The documents were willfully suppressed by corrupt media and their fellow Democrat/establishment allies in Big Tech. https://t.co/fWJGo8soeQ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 10, 2020

“largely unnoticed” AYFKM with this nonsense? Let’s pick a different, more honest description: “willfully suppressed” https://t.co/TKyONDGS9G — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 10, 2020

“Went largely unnoticed” BECAUSE the story “never spilled over into mainstream outlets.”#Journalism pic.twitter.com/9TspdogJHc — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 10, 2020

Sam left that part out for some reason.

Gosh, it would be so helpful if there were people who were employed to notice things. — Ashley M (@AshLMcC) December 10, 2020

That’s hilarious. It went “largely unnoticed…” Trust me, the media silence on news that was revealed and censored was noticed by everyone who did not feed into the Biden family as “lightness, goodness, decency, and honesty” characterization we’ve been subjected to for a year. — A.J. ✊🏾 (@v_verite) December 10, 2020

“went largely unnoticed” while the media kept telling us Hunter wasn’t a story. 😂😂😂😂 Imagine if these people actually did their jobs. — Lee C Eldridge (@LeeCEldridge) December 10, 2020

“series of documents that were made public—but went largely unnoticed” What would you say it is that you and your website do around here? https://t.co/WYLi2kMNr2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2020

The NY Post noticed them. And you guys cheered when Twitter banned the story. @samstein — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2020

Because that’s the media’s only job now.

Journalism is about covering important stories. With a pillow, until they stop moving. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 26, 2014

