Democratic state Rep. Cynthia Johnson (MI), who threatened supporters of President Donald Trump during a Facebook live video streamed Tuesday, was stripped of her committee seats on Wednesday.

As reported by The Daily Wire, Johnson warned “Trumpers” to “walk lightly” and encouraging her “soldiers” to “make them pay.”

“This is just a warning to you Trumpers,” the Democrat threatened: “Be careful, walk lightly, we ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough.”

“And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it,” Johnson directed. “Do it right, be in order, make them pay.”

In a follow-up video posted Wednesday, Johnson seemingly doubled-down on her messaging, telling “soldiers” to “rise.”

“All you soldiers! Soldiers of Christ. Soldiers against racism. Soldiers against misogyny. Soldiers against domestic violence and domestic terrorism. Soldiers: rise! It’s time for you to rise,” she says.

“Soldiers — Soldiers for Christ! Soldiers against racism. Soldiers against misogyny. Soldiers for black and blown people who are being mistreated: rise,” the Democrat continued.

Hours later, a press release by State House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican, condemned the threatening video and announced Johnson had been stripped of her committees and is under investigation.

“Threats to Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American,” Chatfield said. “They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. Johnson has been stripped of her committees and we’re looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their investigation.”

Johnson posted the letter announcing her removal from committees on her Facebook page. She later published a post warning that representatives from both sides of the aisle should be ready to apologize to her:

“PEACE be still. There is a big reveal later on today. Look out for it. All I can say is, shame on Michigan’s House leadership on both sides! Get yourself ready to apologize to me publicly!!”

Johnson claimed to have received numerous threatening and racially-charged calls and voicemails since a Michigan election hearing last week.

“Johnson, who is Black, shared some of the messages with fellow members of the Michigan Legislature,” the Detroit Free Press reported. “Johnson has received dozens of calls on her personal phone since the Dec. 2 House Oversight Committee hearing. Johnson is the minority vice chairwoman of the committee.”

Fellow Michigan State Rep. Mary Whiteford, a Republican, noted that Johnson had one of the witnesses at the hearing spell out her name for the public, a moment Whiteford said was intended to “humiliate or intimidate” the witness.

“First and foremost, racism and violence have no place in our society and those who sent these horrifying messages to Rep. Johnson should be held accountable,” Whiteford said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “It was wrong, and she should never have to face such hate. In my response, I pointed out that the belittling treatment to the woman who was testifying was offensive and I feared it was also meant to humiliate or intimidate. Nobody should ever have to deal with that.”

House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican, noted that threats had also been made against Republicans.

