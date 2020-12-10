https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/st-louis-circuit-attorney-kim-gardner-dismissed-mccloskey-case-caught-fundraising-off-incident/

Mark and Patricia McCloskey filed a motion in late July to disqualify St. Louis Circuit Attorney and her office from pursuing their case.

Gardner, the controversial and corrupt St. Louis circuit attorney, was sending out campaign literature lying about and attacking the McCloskeys.

Gardner is likely the most corrupt practicing circuit attorney in St. Louis history.

Gardner pressed charges against Mark and Patricia last week after they pulled guns on a BLM mob that broke through their neighborhood fence and threatened to kill them.

At least one protester was armed at the McCloskey altercation.

On Thursday local KMOV reported that Gardner has since been taken off the case.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has been dismissed as the prosecutor in the case against Mark and Patricia McCloskey, according to court records. The McCloskeys had previously filed a motion to remove Gardner and her office from the case, citing fundraising emails Gardner sent during her re-election campaign that mentioned the McCloskeys. In those emails, Gardner mentioned the criticisms of her office made by President Donald Trump and Governor Mike Parson, saying they were “fighting for the two who pointed guns at citizens during the Black Lives Matter protests.”

