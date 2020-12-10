http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/YRwZvZqS7jM/swill-this.php

(Scott Johnson)

The story of the Chinese Mata Hari who embedded herself in Rep. Eric Swalwell’s world — emphasis on bed — is impacting, as Drudge used to put it. The New York Post reports, for example: “Swalwell mum on sex with China spy, but family remains Facebook friends with honeytrap.”

Swalwell was of course a prime retailer of the Russia hoax and the impeachment farce over the past four years. The regnant cliché about Democrats and projection applies in spades to this vile lout. Indeed, Swalwell is proof positive of its veracity.

Swalwell appeared yesterday with his buddy Jim Sciutto at CNN to unleash these howlers, among others (emphasis added, video below):

You know, just over six years ago, I was told about this individual, and then I offered to help, and I did help. And I was thanked by the FBI for my help, and that person is no longer in the country. And I was a little surprised to read about my cooperation in that story because the story says that, you know, there was never a suspicion of wrongdoing on my part, and all I did was cooperate. And the FBI said that yesterday, but the wrongdoing here, Jim, is that at the same time this story was being leaked out is the time that I was working on impeachment on the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees. And if this is a country where people who criticize the president are going to have law enforcement information weaponized against them, that’s not a country that any of us want to live in. And I hope it is investigated as to who leaked this information… Again, I can’t talk too much about the details of the case even though others may have violated their oath I’m not going to violate mine, but the Axios story made it absolutely clear that no information was ever shared, except, Jim, the people who did share classified information were the people who leaked this story. And to do that against a critic of the president, they may think that they’re going to silence me. They are not going to silence me but what they are going to do is they are going to make others think twice when they are asked to sit down and provide defensive information about people like this. I hope none of my colleagues ever find themselves in the position that I find myself in by having to sit down with the FBI because someone who had helped the campaign was trying to do this. But I hope every person would want to help their country just as I did.

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan commented on Swalwell’s spin last night on Fox News. Swan observed that Swalwell’s claim is “risible.” He exhorted viewers to use their common sense:

Even Swalwell acknowledges that he first found out Axios was on this in 2019. I know my colleague — his timeline’s wrong. He says July 2019, it’s not July. But [the Axios reporter who broke the story has] been working on this for more than a year. So, just anyone who has any passing understanding of how Trumpworld works, do we really think that they put out some opposition research and then patiently wait[ed] a year, beyond an election, for the very well-respected China correspondent to report it out in a nuanced fashion? I mean, give me a break. It’s completely absurd.

Axios covered Swalwell’s CNN appearance here. Axios also commented via Twitter (below).

Axios reached out to Congressman Swalwell multiple times, but he never agreed to an interview, and he has not disputed any part of our reporting. Our journalism is independent, nonpartisan, and never politically motivated. https://t.co/mCsuGZ796J — Nicholas Johnston (@AxiosNick) December 9, 2020

Video via streiff/Redstate, transcript via Tim Haims/RCP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

