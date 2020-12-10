https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2020/12/10/taxi-drivers-caravan-to-washington-d-c-seeking-covid-relief/

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A caravan of cabbies is headed to Washington, D.C. to demand Congress pass a COVID relief package.

Yellow cab drivers assembled at City Hall in Lower Manhattan around 6 a.m. Thursday.

They planned to cross the Holland Tunnel and head to D.C., where they will meet up with drivers from Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.

They say they, and millions of other workers, are facing a financial cliff as COVID unemployment assistance is about to expire.

