A Texas state representative plans to file legislation he hopes leads to secession from the United States.

Rep. Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredricksburg, said he will take action to secure a referendum on giving Texans the right to choose between remaining a state or becoming an independent nation.

Biedermann wrote in a statement posted on Facebook this week:

“The federal government is out of control and does not represent the values of Texans. That is why I am committing to file legislation this session that will allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation.”

Biedermann said his bill will focus on Article 1 Section 2 of the Texas Constitution which reads:

“All political power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority, and instituted for their benefit. The faith of the people of Texas stands pledged to the preservation of a republican form of government, and, subject to this limitation only, they have at all times the inalienable right to alter, reform or abolish their government in such manner as they may think expedient. #Texit”

The hashtag Texit is a play off the Brexit movement to get Britain to secede from the European Union.

Texas, which became a state 1845, actually seceded in 1861 when it joined the Confederate States of America. It was fully readmitted into the Union following the Civil War in 1870.

There have been groups, such as the Texas Nationalists Movement, that have supported secession. Hundreds of secession motions previously have been presented to the Texas Legislature, which will reconvene Jan. 12.

