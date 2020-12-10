https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/529713-texas-lawmaker-to-file-bill-calling-for-vote-on-secession-from

A Texas state lawmaker has vowed to introduce legislation allowing a referendum for voters to cast their ballots on whether to secede from the United States.

“The federal government is out of control and does not represent the values of Texans. That is why I am committing to file legislation this session that will allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation,” Texas state Rep. Kyle Biedermann (R) shared on Facebook on Tuesday.

Biedermann said the legislation aligns with the Texas Constitution, which reads “The faith of the people of Texas stands pledged to the preservation of a republican form of government, and, subject to this limitation only, they have at all times the inalienable right to alter, reform or abolish their government in such manner as they may think expedient.”

Biedermann also included the hashtag #Texit. He did not immediately share any additional information on the legislation or when he plans to introduce the potential referendum.

The Republican state lawmaker represents Texas’s House District 73, which includes Fredericksburg. Biedermann earlier this year resigned from the Texas Freedom Caucus, the Texan reported.

Biedermann’s legislation would not mark the first time Lone Star State lawmakers have eyed succession, according to The Dallas Morning News. However, the state cannot legally secede from the country, according to multiple reports.

Democrats in the state have already slammed Biedermann’s proposal.

“You can’t claim to be patriotic and file a bill for Texas to secede from the union,” Abhi Rahman, a spokesman for the Texas Democratic Party, told The Dallas Morning News. “You can’t attempt to subvert the will of the people and steal an election from the people and the elected president of the United States, Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden and Harris named Time’s 2020 ‘Person of the Year’ US to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system: report Federal government executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals MORE. From Ken Paxton to Greg Abbott to Kyle Biedermann, Texas Republicans are supporting treason. There is no reason these people should represent us. It’s time for new leadership in 2022.”

The Hill has reached out to Biedermann’s office for more information.

