A Republican lawmaker from Texas released a statement on social media this week announcing his plans to “ file legislation that will allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation.”

State Rep. Kyle Biedermann, who represents Texas’ 73rd district, cited constituents’ concerns that the “federal government is out of control and does not represent the values of Texans.”

Bidermann made the announcement on his official Facebook and Twitter accounts on Tuesday.

“The federal government is out of control and does not represent the values of Texans. That is why I am committing to file legislation this session that will allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation,” Biedermann wrote.

The statement concluded: “This legislation perfectly aligns with Article 1 Section 2 of the Texas Constitution which reads: ‘All political power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority, and instituted for their benefit. The faith of the people of Texas stands pledged to the preservation of a republican form of government, and, subject to this limitation only, they have at all times the inalienable right to alter, reform or abolish their government in such manner as they may think expedient.’”

Unlike other U.S. states, Texas has a history of being recognized as an independent nation, though modern legal and political blockades would likely make secession from the United States unfeasible in the modern age.

Texas’ 87th Legislative Session will begin in January.

