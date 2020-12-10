http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/_tgwnjFKQ0A/that-was-then-this-is-now-6.php

Liberal hypocrisy and inconsistency are impossible to overestimate. Here are two instances, both from today’s InstaPundit. (By the way, I tend to assume that Power Line readers all read InstaPundit daily, but that probably isn’t true. If you aren’t checking Glenn Reynolds’ site, now with other contributors from PJ Media, at least a couple of times a day, you should.)

We will see even more of this kind of thing than usual as Joe Biden replaces Donald Trump in the White House. The memory hole will be the size of a black hole.

