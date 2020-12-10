https://noqreport.com/2020/12/10/the-coming-vaccines-gold-for-big-pharma-but-fools-gold-for-americans/

I first want to say that I believe that President Trump and his team — excluding many of the doctors — have done their best to facilitate the production and delivery of safe vaccines that can negate the Chinese Virus. But Trump and much of his team had no choice but to deal with the national government’s medical-and-science establishment, all of which is globalist, hates Trump and his supporters, helped rig the election in favor of corpse-Biden, and are in the thrall of Big Pharma. Need proof?

Well, just look at the large number of well-qualified and often senior doctors and scientists who have been blacklisted by their globalist colleagues and the media because they have used hard-evidence and commonsense to oppose the medical establishment’s handling of the Chinese Virus. They have plainly demonstrated that the manner in which the Chinese Virus has been handled has caused it to last longer than necessary, and that lock-downs, masks, quarantining, and the rest of the illegal and so meaningless measures deployed by governors and mayors as “orders”, rather than by legislatures as laws. have made the casualty count –including the economically ruined, the terrorized, and the mentally wounded — much higher than it otherwise would have been.

These same doctors also helped kill thousands more Americans by preventing their access to hydroxychloroquine, and by praising the “great work” done by the five murderous Democratic governors who crammed seniors into elder-care homes so they would die from the Chinese Virus. Why would such people produce a vaccine that could help protect the Americans they hate?

The question is why would anyone believe that vaccines brought to Americans by these medical gangsters, men and women who eagerly inflicted such pain on the citizenry, should be be assumed to be “safe”? Each American, of course, will make his own decision about whether to receive the vaccination and allow his or her children to be likewise branded.

How free the choice will be, of course, is limited, as the political-medical-social-media shaming machine has already begun to ridicule, if not damn, any parent who is hesitant to have his or her child vaccinated. It begs reality to imagine that any sane but vaccination-hesitant American could believe that their globalist critics give a good damn about their kids, after they gleefully killed, dismembered, and sold the body parts of 61-plus million murdered infants since 1973.

This leads to a second point, which is that an increasing number of sources are reporting that the vaccine was constructed via a process that included tissue from the corpses of infants aborted in and bought from China. That is, the globalists’ smug and all-knowing medical-scientific mafia has created a vaccine that may or nor save lives at the cost of killing many other innocents. The globalists’ sacred icon — Communist China — of course is the big winner in all of this; the Chinese communist regime sent the China Virus both to infect the republic and to empower their sieg-heilling automatons in the national government’s medical establishment, and the Chinese regime is now getting paid to murder infants to help construct a likely dangerous vaccine to be used on (against?) Americans.

This last point once again serves to remind those many millions of Americans who oppose abortion for reasons of faith, humanity, and commonsense just how deeply they are hated by the nation’s elites. By using the body-parts of infants to concoct their vaccine, the medial elites intentionally sought to make people choose between their strongest beliefs and access to the vaccine for themselves and their family.

Most American opponents of abortion have been long since abandoned by numerous Catholic and Protestant clergymen and bishops — Catholics also have an anti-U.S., globalist/socialist shill as Pope — and so can expect no truthful guidance or support from them on this issue. No matter. The many millions of anti-abortion citizens will stand their ground, and will not seek safety for themselves at the cost of murdering infants, and, for the religious, their chance to accept the Lord’s promise of an eternal after-life.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

(function() {

var sc = document.createElement(‘script’); sc.type = ‘text/javascript’; sc.async = true;

sc.src = ‘//mixi.media/data/js/92936.js’; sc.charset = ‘utf-8’;

var s = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(sc, s);

}());

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.





First Name





Last Name





Email Address



Phone Number





Comments

Submit

(function() {

var zergnet = document.createElement(‘script’);

zergnet.type = ‘text/javascript’; zergnet.async = true;

zergnet.src = (document.location.protocol == “https:” ? “https:” : “http:”) + ‘//www.zergnet.com/zerg.js?id=86219’;

var znscr = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[0];

znscr.parentNode.insertBefore(zergnet, znscr);

})();

The post The coming vaccines: Gold for Big Pharma but fools’ gold for Americans? appeared first on NOQ Report – Conservative Christian News, Opinions, and Quotes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

