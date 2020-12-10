https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/top-lobbyists/529550-the-hills-top-lobbyists-2020
Welcome to The Hill’s annual list of top lobbyists.
2020 was a chaotic year for K Street, with the coronavirus pandemic and lobbying battles for COVID-19 relief legislation consuming much of the year. The presidential and congressional elections also kept lobbyists busy while they tried to find ways to network under the new normal of virtual work.
In a busy and challenging year for the influence world, these are the people who wielded their clout and knowledge most effectively for their clients.
ADVERTISEMENT
Not all of those honored on this list are registered lobbyists. The list highlights the broad range of talents needed to achieve success in the influence industry. But all of the people below are key players on K Street — and the ones the nation’s biggest companies, labor unions and associations turn to when they want their voices heard in the nation’s capital.
The ranks of policy experts and influencers run deep in Washington, but these are the people who stand out for delivering results for their clients in the halls of Congress and in the administration.
Corporate
Gina Adams and Lance Mangum, FedEx Corp.
Jane Adams, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
ADVERTISEMENT
Saat Alety, Allstate Corp.
Bryan Anderson, Southern Co.
Michael Beckerman, TikTok
Karan Bhatia, Google LLC
Abigail Blunt, The Kraft Heinz Co.
Dwayne Carson and Justine Handelman, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
Khary Cauthen, Cheniere Energy
Maria Cino, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Jack Cline, University of Kansas
Mo Cowan, General Electric Co.
Sarah Fanning, The Travelers Companies Inc.
Terri Fariello, United Airlines Holdings Inc.
Fred Ferguson, Vista Outdoor Inc.
Bob Filippone, Merck & Co.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tucker Foote and Tom Gannon, Mastercard Inc.
Maggie Gage, MetLife Inc.
Rosemary Garza, Univision Communications Inc.
Nate Gatten and Molly Wilkinson, American Airlines Inc.
Ken Glueck, Oracle Corp.
Rachel Goldberg, TransUnion
Phillip Goldfeder, Cross River Bank
ADVERTISEMENT
Daniel Grattan, Regions Bank
Sohini Gupta, Centene Corp.
Bruce Harris, Walmart Inc.
Rich Haselwood, Reynolds American Inc.
Lou Hayden, Lowe’s Companies Inc.
James Hayes and Jill Shapiro, Tenable Inc.
Brian Hendricks, Nokia Corp.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brian Henneberry, Koch Companies Public Sector LLC
Jessica Herrera-Flanigan, Twitter Inc.
Guy Hicks, Airbus Group Inc.
Ed Hill, Bank of America Corp.
Robert Hoffman, Accenture Plc
Jessica Hogle, PG&E Corp.
Fred Humphries and Matt Gelman, Microsoft Corp.
Brian Huseman and Steve Hartell, Amazon.com Inc.
Matt Iandoli, Deloitte
Alethia Jackson, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
Jace Johnson, Adobe
Robert Jones, Pfizer Inc.
Lesley A. Kalan, Northrop Grumman Corp.
Joel Kaplan, Facebook Inc.
Timothy Keating, Boeing Co.
Heather Kennedy, The Home Depot Inc.
Michael Kennedy, VMware Inc.
Mike Kiely and Dontai Smalls, United Parcel Service Inc.
Will Kinzel, Molson Coors
Melissa Lavinson, Pepco Holdings
Chris Leahy, Intuit Inc.
Curt Magleby, Mitch Bainwol and Laura Dove, Ford Motor Co.
Meagan McCanna, Airbnb Inc.
Tim McKone, AT&T Inc.
Jake Menefee, Marathon Petroleum Corp.
Jeanne Mitchell, Exxon Mobil Corp.
Philip Moore, Southwest Airlines
Michael Moran, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
Chandler Morse, Workday Inc.
Mara Motherway and Sharon Hardie, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.
Majida Mourad, Tellurian Inc.
Megan Ouellette, Alaska Airlines
Christopher Padilla, IBM Corp.
Michael Paese and Michael Thompson, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Dean Pappas and Steve English, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.
Mike Parrish, Bayer US
Adam Peterman, Marie Sylla-Dixon and Michelle Persaud, T-Mobile US Inc.
Kristina Pisanelli, Medtronic
Tricia Purdy, UnitedHealth Group Inc.
David Quinalty, Waymo LLC
Robert Rangel, Lockheed Martin Corp.
Louis Renjel, Duke Energy Corp.
Isaac Reyes, Target Corp.
Nichole Francis Reynolds, ServiceNow
Mitch Rose and Leo Muñoz, Comcast Corp.
Norberto Salinas and Al Thompson, Intel Corp.
Betsy Schmid, General Dynamics Corp.
Kevin Schmidt, Smiths Group
Melissa Schulman, CVS Health
Gregg Sheiowitz, Zurich North America
Kraig Siracuse, Bell Helicopter
Brian Smith, Wells Fargo
James Sonne, MassMutual
Matt Stanton, Constellation Brands Inc.
Lynn Starr, Ericsson
Patricia Tamez, Shell
Tyler Threadgill, LKQ Corp.
Christopher Turner, Micron Technologies
Cindy Jimenez Turner, Raytheon Technologies Corp.
David Urban, ByteDance
Omar Vargas, 3M
Blair Watters, InterDigital Inc.
Jonathan Weisgall, Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co.
Cherie Wilson, General Motors Co.
Heather Wingate, Delta Air Lines Inc.
Ken Wingert, Zillow Group
Candi Wolff, Citigroup Inc.
Corie Wright, Netflix Inc.
Marcela Zamora and Robert Fisher, Verizon Communications Inc.
Virginia Zigras, Charter Communications Inc.
Associations
Craig Albright, BSA | The Software Alliance
Todd Askew, American Medical Association
Dana Atkins, Military Officers Association of America
Joel Bacon, American Association of Airport Executives
Mark Baker, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association
Meredith Attwell Baker, CTIA
Kenneth Bentsen Jr., Jamie Wall and Mark Schuermann, Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
B. Dan Berger, Brad Thaler and Carrie HuntCarrie HuntThe Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2020 The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2019 The difference between banks and credit unions could not be clearer MORE, National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions
Joshua Bolten and Matthew Spikes, Business Roundtable
Manuel Bonilla, American Society of Anesthesiologists
Neil Bradley and Jack Howard, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Kevin Burke, Annie Russo and Greg Cota, Airports Council International — North America
Steve Caldeira, Household & Commercial Products Association
Nicholas E. Calio and Christine Burgeson, Airlines for America
David Chavern, News Media Alliance
Geoff Cooper, Renewable Fuels Association
Bryan Corbett, Managed Funds Association
Francis Creighton, Consumer Data Industry Association
Robert Cresanti and Matthew Haller, International Franchise Association
Greg Crist, AdvaMed
Steve Danon and Jason Linde, Food Allergy Research and Education
Chip Davis Jr., Healthcare Distribution Alliance
Jeffrey D. DeBoer, The Real Estate Roundtable
Leah Dempsey, ACA International, the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals
Roger Dow and Tori Barnes, U.S. Travel Association
Kip Eideberg, Association of Equipment Manufacturers
Eric Fanning, Aerospace Industries Association
Desiree Filippone, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee
Jennifer Fisher and Chris Tampio, American Dental Association
David French, National Retail Federation
Lee Fuller, Independent Petroleum Association of America
Coley George, NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots
Marco Giamberardino, National Electrical Contractors Association
Nicholas Giordano, National Pork Producers Council
William Gil, American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers
Lesli Gooch, Manufactured Housing Institute
Elizabeth Goodman and Matt Eyles, America’s Health Insurance Plans
Tommy Goodwin, Project Management Institute
Jimi Grande, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies
Emmanual Guillory, National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities
Joshua Habursky, Premium Cigar Association
Michael Hanson, Retail Industry Leaders Association
Karen Harbert and George Lowe, American Gas Association
Jennifer Hatcher, Food Industry Association
Abigail Ross Hopper, Solar Energy Industries Association
Jerry Howard, National Association of Home Builders
Richard Hunt and Sam Whitfield, Consumer Bankers Association
Ryan Jackson, National Mining Association
Chip Kahn, Federation of American Hospitals
Bradley Karbowsky, United Association of Plumbers & Fitters of U.S. & Canada
Kori Blalock Keller, National Association of Letter Carriers
Bill Killmer and Ernie Jolly, Mortgage Bankers Association
Ralph Kohl, American Association of Nurse Anesthetists
Maria Korsnick, Nuclear Energy Institute
Thomas Kuhn and Brian Wolff, Edison Electric Institute
Mike LeeMichael (Mike) Shumway LeeGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Grassley returns to Capitol after having coronavirus McConnell halts in-person Republican lunches amid COVID-19 surge MORE, Bank Policy Institute
Garrett Levin, Digital Media Association
Christine LoCascio, Kelly Poulsen and Jessie Brady, Distilled Spirits Council
Linda Lipsen, American Association for Justice
Gail MacKinnon and Patrick Kilcur, Motion Picture Association
Drew Maloney, American Investment Council
Shannon McGahn, National Association of Realtors
Nancy McLernon, Global Business Alliance
Bill Miller and Chris Cylke, American Gaming Association
Linda Moore, TechNet
Susan Neely, American Council of Life Insurers
Rob Nichols and James Ballentine, American Bankers Association
Jim Nussle and Ryan Donovan, Credit Union National Association
Jason Ouimet, National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action
Mark Parkinson, American Health Care Association / National Center for Assisted Living
Bob Pease and Katie Marisic, Brewers Association
Stanley Pierre-Louis and Missy Foxman, Entertainment Software Association
Richard Pollack, American Hospital Association
Michael Powell, NCTA — The Internet & Television Association
Craig Purser and Laurie Knight, National Beer Wholesalers Association
Brett Quick and Tiffany Haas, Financial Services Forum
Rebeca Romero Rainey and Paul Merski, Independent Community Bankers of America
Bree Raum, American Wind Energy Association
Morgan Reed, ACT | The App Association
Jim Riley, National Waste and Recycling Association
Dan Roehl, Sean Kennedy and Matt Walker, National Restaurant Association
Chip Rogers and Brian Crawford, American Hotel & Lodging Association
John Rother, National Coalition on Health Care
Bob Rusbuldt and Charles Symington, Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America
Stephen Sandherr, Associated General Contractors of America
JC Scott, Pharmaceutical Care Management Association
Gary Shapiro, Consumer Technology Association
Sarah Shive and Margaret McCarthy, Information Technology Industry Council
Emily Skor, Growth Energy
Gordon Smith, National Association of Broadcasters
Kristin Smith, The Blockchain Association
Mike Sommers, Bill Koetzle and Kenny Roberts, American Petroleum Institute
Jonathan Spalter, USTelecom
Michele Stanley, National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association
Karen Studwell, American Psychological Association
Kristen Swearingen, Associated Builders and Contractors
Scott Talbott, Electronic Transactions Association
Jeff Tassey, Electronic Payments Coalition
Mary Kay Thatcher, Syngenta
Chet Thompson and Fernando Gomez, American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers
Jay Timmons and Aric Newhouse, National Association of Manufacturers
Stephen Ubl and Lori Reilly, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America
Andrew Walmsley, R.J. Karney and Scott Bennett, American Farm Bureau Federation
Kirsten Wegner, Modern Markets Initiative
Ryan Weston, Sugar Cane League
Jerry White, American Speech-Language-Hearing Association
Nathaniel Wienecke and J. Stephen Zielezienski, American Property Casualty Insurance Association
Matt Willette, American Optometric Association
Tonnie Wybensinger, Small Business Investor Alliance
Bryan Zumwalt and Spencer Pederson, Consumer Brands Association
Hired Guns
Josh Ackil and Matt Tanielian, Franklin Square Group
Kai Anderson, Barry Rhoads and Jordan Bernstein, Cassidy and Associates
Cristina Antelo and Lucia Alonzo, Ferox Strategies
Brian Ballard, Ballard Partners
Haley Barbour, Jonathan Mantz, Remy Brim and Erskine Wells, BGR Group
Doyle Bartlett and Chris McCannell, GrayRobinson
Vinoda Basnayake, Jim MoranJames (Jim) Patrick MoranLawmakers toast Greta Van Susteren’s new show Star-studded cast to perform play based on Mueller report DC theatre to host 11-hour reading of the Mueller report MORE and Chris Cushing, Nelson Mullins
Bethany Bassett, Rasky Partners
Jennifer Bell, Chamber Hill Strategies
Bob Bissen, Cannae Policy Group
Kirk Blalock and Kirsten Chadwick, Fierce Government Relations
John Blount, Ervin Hill Strategy
Dan Boston, Health Policy Source
Paul Brathwaite, Federal Street Strategies
Tami Jackson Buckner, Michael Best Strategies
George Callas, Elizabeth Burks and Jason Abel, Steptoe & Johnson LLP
David Castagnetti, Dean Rosen and David Thomas, Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas
Rob Chamberlin and Sam Whitehorn, Elevate
Rob Collins and Mike Ference, S-3 Group
Manus Cooney, American Continental Group
Justin Daly and Erik Johnson, Daly Consulting Group
Tom Daschle and Nathan Daschle, The Daschle Group
Jennifer Dionne, Atlantic Strategies Group
Licy Do Canto, BCW
Kenneth Duberstein and David Schiappa, The Duberstein Group
Ingrid Duran and Catherine Pino, D&P Creative Strategies
Martin Edwards, Ice Miller Strategies
Missy Edwards, Missy Edwards Strategies
Steve Eichenauer, Patrick O’Neill, Chuck Brain, Public Strategies Washington Inc.
Steve Elmendorf and Jimmy Ryan, Subject Matter
Daniel Faraci, Grassroots Political Consulting
Holly Fechner, Bill Wichterman and Muftiah McCartin, Covington & Burling LLP
John Feehery, EFB Advocacy
Antonia Ferrier, John Stipicevic and Scott Riplinger, CGCN Group
Mitchell Feuer, John Anderson and Jared Sawyer, Rich Feuer Anderson
Camden Fine, Calvert Advisors LLC
Shannon Finley, Warren Tryon and Ann Jablon, Capitol Counsel
Jim Flood and Scott Douglas, Crowell & Moring
Lindsay Flynn, Twenty-First Century Group
Jeff Forbes, Dan Tate Jr. and Rich Lopez, Forbes Tate Partners
Omar Franco, Bert Gómez and Carissa Faña, Becker & Poliakoff
Elizabeth Frazee, TwinLogic Strategies
Peter Freeman and Andrew Barbour, FS Vector
Kimberley Fritts, Cogent Strategies
Gary Gallant, Gallant Government & Law Group LLC
Noe Garcia and Charles Cooper, Signal Group Consulting
Chris Giblin, Moses Mercado and Karissa Willhite, Ogilvy Government Relations
Rich Gold, Scott Mason, Kathryn Lehman and David Whitestone, Holland & Knight LLP
Bart Gordon, Darrell Conner and Bill Kirk, K&L Gates LLP
Jeff Green, J.A. Green & Company
Jonathan Gregory, Yorktown Solutions
Bridget Hagan, Mindset DC
Gregg Hartley and Andy Blunt, Husch Blackwell Strategies
Megan Hauck, Nathanson+Hauck LLC
Ralph Hellmann and David Lugar, Lugar Hellmann Group
Michael Herson, American Defense International
Mike Hettinger, Hettinger Strategy Group
Susan Hirschmann and Matthew Hoekstra, Williams & Jensen PLLC
Josh Holly, Holly Strategies
Erik Huey, Platinum Advisors
Joel Johnson, The Glover Park Group
Travis Johnson, 1607 Strategies
Matt Keelen, The Keelen Group
Kevin Kelly, Clark Hill
Ken Kies, The Federal Policy Group
Jack KingstonJohon (Jack) Heddens KingstonLobbying world Disagreements are a part of our process Lobbying firm cuts ties to Trent Lott amid national anti-racism protests MORE, Squire Patton Boggs
Israel “Izzy” Klein and Matt Johnson, Klein/Johnson Group
Lisa Kountoupes, Lori Denham and Julie Hershey Carr, KDCR partners LLC
Chris Lamond and Andy Rosenberg, Thorn Run Partners
Marc Lampkin, Al Mottur, Greta Joynes, Zach Pfister and Russ Sullivan, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP
Bryan Lanza, Mercury Public Affairs
Blanche Lincoln, Lincoln Policy Group
Robert Livingston, The Livingston Group LLC
Esteban López-Rosado, LGA Strategies
Trent Lott and John Breaux, Crossroads Strategies
Hazen Marshall and Monica Popp, Marshall & Popp LLC
Patrick Martin, Cozen O’Connor PC
Frank McCarthy, McCarthy Advanced Consulting
Heather McHugh and Lea Sulkala, Resolution Public Affairs
Andrew McKechnie, Jonathon Jones and Jeffrey Shapiro, Peck Madigan Jones
Mike Merola, Winning Strategies Washington
Jeff MillerJefferson (Jeff) Bingham MillerThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden wins Arizona, confers with Dem leaders; Trump tweets It’s time to focus on the needs of minority veterans Over 500 clients hired Trump-connected lobbyists so far in 2020 MORE, Miller Strategies
Kyle Nevins, Steve Stombres and Jonathan Slemrod, Harbinger Strategies
Don Nickles, Stacey Hughes and Mary Beth Savary Taylor, The Nickles Group
Larry O’Brien, The OB-C Group
Tom O’Donnell, Gephardt Government Affairs
Kevin O’Neill, Eugenia Pierson and Greg Louer, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
Manuel Ortiz, VantageKnight
Scott Pastrick and Charlie Black, Prime Policy Group
Ilisa Halpern Paul and Jodie Curtis, District Policy Group at Faegre Drinker
T.J. Petrizzo, The Petrizzo Group
Steven Phillips, DLA Piper
Jim Pitts, Navigators Global
Heather Podesta, Invariant
Brian Pomper, Hunter Bates, Scott Parven, Arshi Siddiqui and Geoff Verhoff, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Lendell Porterfield, Dwight Fettig and Dawn Sears, Porterfield, Fettig & Sears LLC
Thomas Quinn, Venable LLP
Robert Raben, Estuardo Rodríguez and Larry Gonzalez, The Raben Group
Oscar Ramirez and Dana Thompson, Fulcrum Public Affairs
Bob Rapoza, Rapoza Associates
Mark Rayder and Tim Trysla, Alston & Bird
Joel Riethmiller, Imperium Global Advisors
Cliff Roberti, Federal Hall Policy Advisors
Vin Roberti, Steven Irizarry and Drew Cole, Roberti Global
Chuck Rocha, Solidarity Strategies
Patricia Rojas-Ungar, Strategic Marketing Innovations Inc.
Jerr Rosenbaum, Tim Hannegan and Jennifer Poersch, Hannegan Landau Poersch & Rosenbaum Advocacy
John Russell, Sander Lurie and Michael Drobac, Dentons
Scott Segal, Dee Martin and Ed Krenik, Bracewell
Heideh Shahmoradi, O’Keeffe Shahmoradi Strategies
Rhod Shaw, Jason Schendle and Jared Weaver, Alpine Group
Marsha Simon, MJ Simon & Co
Michaela Sims, Sims Strategies
Mike Smith and Jim Richards, Cornerstone Government Affairs
Tracy Spicer, Avenue Solutions
John Stanford, Prism Group
Jennifer Stewart, Stewart Strategies and Solutions
David Tamasi, Chartwell Strategy Group
Linda Tarplin, Tarplin, Downs & Young LLC
Carl Thorsen and Alec French, Thorsen French Advocacy
Mark Van de Water, Baker Donelson
Bob Van Heuvelen, VH Strategies
Stu Van Scoyoc, Jennifer LaTourette and Steve Palmer, Van Scoyoc Associates
Stewart Verdery, John Mulligan and Lawrence Duncan, Monument Advocacy
Jack Victory and Rick Shelby, Capitol Hill Consulting Group
Alex Vogel and Brian Johnson, The Vogel Group
Chris Wall, The Policy Group
Robert Wasinger, Mona Mohib and Ryan Bernstein, McGuireWoods Consulting
Henry WaxmanHenry Arnold WaxmanFocus on cabinet nominees’ effectiveness and expertise, not just ideology Lobbying groups received millions in PPP loans The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2019 MORE, Waxman Strategies
Scott Weaver, Wiley Rein LLP
Michael Williams, The Williams Group
Jonathan Yarowsky and Rob Lehman, WilmerHale
Ivan Zapien, Hogan Lovells
Susan Zook, Mason Street Consulting
Grassroots
Brandon Arnold and Pete Sepp, National Taxpayers Union
Lauren Augustine, Student Veterans of America
Matt Bennett, Third Way
Johnathan Benton, Allied Pilots Association
Garrett Bess and Jessica Anderson, Heritage Action for America
John Bowman and Alexandra Adams, Natural Resources Defense Council
Michael Breen, Human Rights First
Jeremy Butler, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America
Carrie Calvert, Feeding America
Thomas M. Conway, United Steelworkers
Ken Cook, Environmental Working Group
Megan Donovan, Guttmacher Institute
Steve Ellis and Autumn Hanna, Taxpayers for Common Sense
Susie Feliz, National Urban League
Marvin Feuer, American Israel Public Affairs Committee
Karen Hobert Flynn and Aaron Scherb, Common Cause
Joe Franco and Linda Couch, LeadingAge
Vanita Gupta, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
Chip Hancock, Southwest Airlines Pilots Association
Mary Kay Henry, Service Employees International Union
KJ Hertz and Ariel Gonzalez, March of Dimes
Craig Holman, Lisa Gilbert and Robert Weissman, Public Citizen
Marty Irby, Animal Wellness Action
Frederick Isasi, Families USA
Fred Krupp, Environmental Defense Fund
Nancy LeaMond, AARP
Joanne Lin, Philippe Nassif and Daniel Balson, Amnesty International USA
Liz Lopez, YWCA USA
Kyle Makarios, United Brotherhood of Carpenters
Laura Maristany, Democracy Fund Voice
Tom McClusky, March for Life Action
Meredith McGehee and Elise Wirkus, Issue One
David McIntosh and Scott Parkinson, Club for Growth
Bill McKibben, Natalie Mebane and May Boeve, 350.org
Ed Mierzwinski, U.S. Public Interest Research Group
Janet Murguía, UnidosUS
Katie Murtha, Environment America and U.S. Public Interest Research Group
Matthew Myers, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids
Brendan Mysliwiec, Appalachian Trail Conservancy
Grover Norquist, Americans for Tax Reform
Tim Phillips, Americans for Prosperity
Melinda Pierce, Sierra Club
Alethea Predeoux, American Federation of Government Employees
Lee Saunders, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees
Thomas Schatz, Citizens Against Government Waste
Christopher Shelton, Communications Workers of America
Tiernan Sittenfeld and Sara Chieffo, League of Conservation Voters
Candace Spencer, National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition
Abby Tinsley, National Wildlife Federation
Richard Trumka and Bill Samuel, AFL-CIO
Heather Valentine, Bread for the World
James Walsh, U.S. Global Leadership Coalition
Fred Wertheimer, Democracy 21
Dylan Williams, J Street
John Feehery is a columnist for The Hill.
The following have published opinion pieces on thehill.com in 2020: Jessica Anderson, Michael Beckerman, Neil Bradley, Jeremy Butler, Steve Caldeira, Geoff Cooper, Linda Couch, Tom Daschle, Steve Ellis, Karen Hobert Flynn, Lisa Gilbert, Mary Kay Henry, Jack Kingston, Israel “Izzy” Klein, Nancy LeaMond, Joanne Lin, Meredith McGehee, David McIntosh, Janet Murguía, Grover Norquist, Jim Nussle, Mark Parkinson, Tim Phillips, Rebeca Romero Rainey, Chuck Rocha, John Rother, Jay Timmons, Richard Trumka, Stewart Verdery, Kirsten Wegner and Robert Weissman.