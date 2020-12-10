https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/top-lobbyists/529550-the-hills-top-lobbyists-2020

Welcome to The Hill’s annual list of top lobbyists.

2020 was a chaotic year for K Street, with the coronavirus pandemic and lobbying battles for COVID-19 relief legislation consuming much of the year. The presidential and congressional elections also kept lobbyists busy while they tried to find ways to network under the new normal of virtual work.

In a busy and challenging year for the influence world, these are the people who wielded their clout and knowledge most effectively for their clients.

Not all of those honored on this list are registered lobbyists. The list highlights the broad range of talents needed to achieve success in the influence industry. But all of the people below are key players on K Street — and the ones the nation’s biggest companies, labor unions and associations turn to when they want their voices heard in the nation’s capital.

The ranks of policy experts and influencers run deep in Washington, but these are the people who stand out for delivering results for their clients in the halls of Congress and in the administration.

Corporate

Gina Adams and Lance Mangum, FedEx Corp.

Jane Adams, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Saat Alety, Allstate Corp.

Bryan Anderson, Southern Co.

Michael Beckerman, TikTok

Karan Bhatia, Google LLC

Abigail Blunt, The Kraft Heinz Co.

Dwayne Carson and Justine Handelman, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Khary Cauthen, Cheniere Energy

Maria Cino, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Jack Cline, University of Kansas

Mo Cowan, General Electric Co.

Sarah Fanning, The Travelers Companies Inc.

Terri Fariello, United Airlines Holdings Inc.

Fred Ferguson, Vista Outdoor Inc.

Bob Filippone, Merck & Co.

Tucker Foote and Tom Gannon, Mastercard Inc.

Maggie Gage, MetLife Inc.

Rosemary Garza, Univision Communications Inc.

Nate Gatten and Molly Wilkinson, American Airlines Inc.

Ken Glueck, Oracle Corp.

Rachel Goldberg, TransUnion

Phillip Goldfeder, Cross River Bank

Daniel Grattan, Regions Bank

Sohini Gupta, Centene Corp.

Bruce Harris, Walmart Inc.

Rich Haselwood, Reynolds American Inc.

Lou Hayden, Lowe’s Companies Inc.

James Hayes and Jill Shapiro, Tenable Inc.

Brian Hendricks, Nokia Corp.

Brian Henneberry, Koch Companies Public Sector LLC

Jessica Herrera-Flanigan, Twitter Inc.

Guy Hicks, Airbus Group Inc.

Ed Hill, Bank of America Corp.

Robert Hoffman, Accenture Plc

Jessica Hogle, PG&E Corp.

Fred Humphries and Matt Gelman, Microsoft Corp.

Brian Huseman and Steve Hartell, Amazon.com Inc.

Matt Iandoli, Deloitte

Alethia Jackson, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Jace Johnson, Adobe

Robert Jones, Pfizer Inc.

Lesley A. Kalan, Northrop Grumman Corp.

Joel Kaplan, Facebook Inc.

Timothy Keating, Boeing Co.

Heather Kennedy, The Home Depot Inc.

Michael Kennedy, VMware Inc.

Mike Kiely and Dontai Smalls, United Parcel Service Inc.

Will Kinzel, Molson Coors

Melissa Lavinson, Pepco Holdings

Chris Leahy, Intuit Inc.

Curt Magleby, Mitch Bainwol and Laura Dove, Ford Motor Co.

Meagan McCanna, Airbnb Inc.

Tim McKone, AT&T Inc.

Jake Menefee, Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Jeanne Mitchell, Exxon Mobil Corp.

Philip Moore, Southwest Airlines

Michael Moran, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Chandler Morse, Workday Inc.

Mara Motherway and Sharon Hardie, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Majida Mourad, Tellurian Inc.

Megan Ouellette, Alaska Airlines

Christopher Padilla, IBM Corp.

Michael Paese and Michael Thompson, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Dean Pappas and Steve English, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.

Mike Parrish, Bayer US

Adam Peterman, Marie Sylla-Dixon and Michelle Persaud, T-Mobile US Inc.

Kristina Pisanelli, Medtronic

Tricia Purdy, UnitedHealth Group Inc.

David Quinalty, Waymo LLC

Robert Rangel, Lockheed Martin Corp.

Louis Renjel, Duke Energy Corp.

Isaac Reyes, Target Corp.

Nichole Francis Reynolds, ServiceNow

Mitch Rose and Leo Muñoz, Comcast Corp.

Norberto Salinas and Al Thompson, Intel Corp.

Betsy Schmid, General Dynamics Corp.

Kevin Schmidt, Smiths Group

Melissa Schulman, CVS Health

Gregg Sheiowitz, Zurich North America

Kraig Siracuse, Bell Helicopter

Brian Smith, Wells Fargo

James Sonne, MassMutual

Matt Stanton, Constellation Brands Inc.

Lynn Starr, Ericsson

Patricia Tamez, Shell

Tyler Threadgill, LKQ Corp.

Christopher Turner, Micron Technologies

Cindy Jimenez Turner, Raytheon Technologies Corp.

David Urban, ByteDance

Omar Vargas, 3M

Blair Watters, InterDigital Inc.

Jonathan Weisgall, Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co.

Cherie Wilson, General Motors Co.

Heather Wingate, Delta Air Lines Inc.

Ken Wingert, Zillow Group

Candi Wolff, Citigroup Inc.

Corie Wright, Netflix Inc.

Marcela Zamora and Robert Fisher, Verizon Communications Inc.

Virginia Zigras, Charter Communications Inc.

Associations

Craig Albright, BSA | The Software Alliance

Todd Askew, American Medical Association

Dana Atkins, Military Officers Association of America

Joel Bacon, American Association of Airport Executives

Mark Baker, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association

Meredith Attwell Baker, CTIA

Kenneth Bentsen Jr., Jamie Wall and Mark Schuermann, Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association

B. Dan Berger, Brad Thaler and Carrie HuntCarrie HuntThe Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2020 The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2019 The difference between banks and credit unions could not be clearer MORE, National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions

Joshua Bolten and Matthew Spikes, Business Roundtable

Manuel Bonilla, American Society of Anesthesiologists

Neil Bradley and Jack Howard, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Kevin Burke, Annie Russo and Greg Cota, Airports Council International — North America

Steve Caldeira, Household & Commercial Products Association

Nicholas E. Calio and Christine Burgeson, Airlines for America

David Chavern, News Media Alliance

Geoff Cooper, Renewable Fuels Association

Bryan Corbett, Managed Funds Association

Francis Creighton, Consumer Data Industry Association

Robert Cresanti and Matthew Haller, International Franchise Association

Greg Crist, AdvaMed

Steve Danon and Jason Linde, Food Allergy Research and Education

Chip Davis Jr., Healthcare Distribution Alliance

Jeffrey D. DeBoer, The Real Estate Roundtable

Leah Dempsey, ACA International, the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals

Roger Dow and Tori Barnes, U.S. Travel Association

Kip Eideberg, Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Eric Fanning, Aerospace Industries Association

Desiree Filippone, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee

Jennifer Fisher and Chris Tampio, American Dental Association

David French, National Retail Federation

Lee Fuller, Independent Petroleum Association of America

Coley George, NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots

Marco Giamberardino, National Electrical Contractors Association

Nicholas Giordano, National Pork Producers Council

William Gil, American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers

Lesli Gooch, Manufactured Housing Institute

Elizabeth Goodman and Matt Eyles, America’s Health Insurance Plans

Tommy Goodwin, Project Management Institute

Jimi Grande, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

Emmanual Guillory, National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities

Joshua Habursky, Premium Cigar Association

Michael Hanson, Retail Industry Leaders Association

Karen Harbert and George Lowe, American Gas Association

Jennifer Hatcher, Food Industry Association

Abigail Ross Hopper, Solar Energy Industries Association

Jerry Howard, National Association of Home Builders

Richard Hunt and Sam Whitfield, Consumer Bankers Association

Ryan Jackson, National Mining Association

Chip Kahn, Federation of American Hospitals

Bradley Karbowsky, United Association of Plumbers & Fitters of U.S. & Canada

Kori Blalock Keller, National Association of Letter Carriers

Bill Killmer and Ernie Jolly, Mortgage Bankers Association

Ralph Kohl, American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

Maria Korsnick, Nuclear Energy Institute

Thomas Kuhn and Brian Wolff, Edison Electric Institute

Mike LeeMichael (Mike) Shumway LeeGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Grassley returns to Capitol after having coronavirus McConnell halts in-person Republican lunches amid COVID-19 surge MORE, Bank Policy Institute

Garrett Levin, Digital Media Association

Christine LoCascio, Kelly Poulsen and Jessie Brady, Distilled Spirits Council

Linda Lipsen, American Association for Justice

Gail MacKinnon and Patrick Kilcur, Motion Picture Association

Drew Maloney, American Investment Council

Shannon McGahn, National Association of Realtors

Nancy McLernon, Global Business Alliance

Bill Miller and Chris Cylke, American Gaming Association

Linda Moore, TechNet

Susan Neely, American Council of Life Insurers

Rob Nichols and James Ballentine, American Bankers Association

Jim Nussle and Ryan Donovan, Credit Union National Association

Jason Ouimet, National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action

Mark Parkinson, American Health Care Association / National Center for Assisted Living

Bob Pease and Katie Marisic, Brewers Association

Stanley Pierre-Louis and Missy Foxman, Entertainment Software Association

Richard Pollack, American Hospital Association

Michael Powell, NCTA — The Internet & Television Association

Craig Purser and Laurie Knight, National Beer Wholesalers Association

Brett Quick and Tiffany Haas, Financial Services Forum

Rebeca Romero Rainey and Paul Merski, Independent Community Bankers of America

Bree Raum, American Wind Energy Association

Morgan Reed, ACT | The App Association

Jim Riley, National Waste and Recycling Association

Dan Roehl, Sean Kennedy and Matt Walker, National Restaurant Association

Chip Rogers and Brian Crawford, American Hotel & Lodging Association

John Rother, National Coalition on Health Care

Bob Rusbuldt and Charles Symington, Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America

Stephen Sandherr, Associated General Contractors of America

JC Scott, Pharmaceutical Care Management Association

Gary Shapiro, Consumer Technology Association

Sarah Shive and Margaret McCarthy, Information Technology Industry Council

Emily Skor, Growth Energy

Gordon Smith, National Association of Broadcasters

Kristin Smith, The Blockchain Association

Mike Sommers, Bill Koetzle and Kenny Roberts, American Petroleum Institute

Jonathan Spalter, USTelecom

Michele Stanley, National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association

Karen Studwell, American Psychological Association

Kristen Swearingen, Associated Builders and Contractors

Scott Talbott, Electronic Transactions Association

Jeff Tassey, Electronic Payments Coalition

Mary Kay Thatcher, Syngenta

Chet Thompson and Fernando Gomez, American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers

Jay Timmons and Aric Newhouse, National Association of Manufacturers

Stephen Ubl and Lori Reilly, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America

Andrew Walmsley, R.J. Karney and Scott Bennett, American Farm Bureau Federation

Kirsten Wegner, Modern Markets Initiative

Ryan Weston, Sugar Cane League

Jerry White, American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Nathaniel Wienecke and J. Stephen Zielezienski, American Property Casualty Insurance Association

Matt Willette, American Optometric Association

Tonnie Wybensinger, Small Business Investor Alliance

Bryan Zumwalt and Spencer Pederson, Consumer Brands Association

Hired Guns

Josh Ackil and Matt Tanielian, Franklin Square Group

Kai Anderson, Barry Rhoads and Jordan Bernstein, Cassidy and Associates

Cristina Antelo and Lucia Alonzo, Ferox Strategies

Brian Ballard, Ballard Partners

Haley Barbour, Jonathan Mantz, Remy Brim and Erskine Wells, BGR Group

Doyle Bartlett and Chris McCannell, GrayRobinson

Vinoda Basnayake, Jim Moran James (Jim) Patrick MoranLawmakers toast Greta Van Susteren’s new show Star-studded cast to perform play based on Mueller report DC theatre to host 11-hour reading of the Mueller report MORE and Chris Cushing, Nelson Mullins

Bethany Bassett, Rasky Partners

Jennifer Bell, Chamber Hill Strategies

Bob Bissen, Cannae Policy Group

Kirk Blalock and Kirsten Chadwick, Fierce Government Relations

John Blount, Ervin Hill Strategy

Dan Boston, Health Policy Source

Paul Brathwaite, Federal Street Strategies

Tami Jackson Buckner, Michael Best Strategies

George Callas, Elizabeth Burks and Jason Abel, Steptoe & Johnson LLP

David Castagnetti, Dean Rosen and David Thomas, Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas

Rob Chamberlin and Sam Whitehorn, Elevate

Rob Collins and Mike Ference, S-3 Group

Manus Cooney, American Continental Group

Justin Daly and Erik Johnson, Daly Consulting Group

Tom Daschle and Nathan Daschle, The Daschle Group

Jennifer Dionne, Atlantic Strategies Group

Licy Do Canto, BCW

Kenneth Duberstein and David Schiappa, The Duberstein Group

Ingrid Duran and Catherine Pino, D&P Creative Strategies

Martin Edwards, Ice Miller Strategies

Missy Edwards, Missy Edwards Strategies

Steve Eichenauer, Patrick O’Neill, Chuck Brain, Public Strategies Washington Inc.

Steve Elmendorf and Jimmy Ryan, Subject Matter

Daniel Faraci, Grassroots Political Consulting

Holly Fechner, Bill Wichterman and Muftiah McCartin, Covington & Burling LLP

John Feehery, EFB Advocacy

Antonia Ferrier, John Stipicevic and Scott Riplinger, CGCN Group

Mitchell Feuer, John Anderson and Jared Sawyer, Rich Feuer Anderson

Camden Fine, Calvert Advisors LLC

Shannon Finley, Warren Tryon and Ann Jablon, Capitol Counsel

Jim Flood and Scott Douglas, Crowell & Moring

Lindsay Flynn, Twenty-First Century Group

Jeff Forbes, Dan Tate Jr. and Rich Lopez, Forbes Tate Partners

Omar Franco, Bert Gómez and Carissa Faña, Becker & Poliakoff

Elizabeth Frazee, TwinLogic Strategies

Peter Freeman and Andrew Barbour, FS Vector

Kimberley Fritts, Cogent Strategies

Gary Gallant, Gallant Government & Law Group LLC

Noe Garcia and Charles Cooper, Signal Group Consulting

Chris Giblin, Moses Mercado and Karissa Willhite, Ogilvy Government Relations

Rich Gold, Scott Mason, Kathryn Lehman and David Whitestone, Holland & Knight LLP

Bart Gordon, Darrell Conner and Bill Kirk, K&L Gates LLP

Jeff Green, J.A. Green & Company

Jonathan Gregory, Yorktown Solutions

Bridget Hagan, Mindset DC

Gregg Hartley and Andy Blunt, Husch Blackwell Strategies

Megan Hauck, Nathanson+Hauck LLC

Ralph Hellmann and David Lugar, Lugar Hellmann Group

Michael Herson, American Defense International

Mike Hettinger, Hettinger Strategy Group

Susan Hirschmann and Matthew Hoekstra, Williams & Jensen PLLC

Josh Holly, Holly Strategies

Erik Huey, Platinum Advisors

Joel Johnson, The Glover Park Group

Travis Johnson, 1607 Strategies

Matt Keelen, The Keelen Group

Kevin Kelly, Clark Hill

Ken Kies, The Federal Policy Group

Jack Kingston Johon (Jack) Heddens KingstonLobbying world Disagreements are a part of our process Lobbying firm cuts ties to Trent Lott amid national anti-racism protests MORE, Squire Patton Boggs

Israel “Izzy” Klein and Matt Johnson, Klein/Johnson Group

Lisa Kountoupes, Lori Denham and Julie Hershey Carr, KDCR partners LLC

Chris Lamond and Andy Rosenberg, Thorn Run Partners

Marc Lampkin, Al Mottur, Greta Joynes, Zach Pfister and Russ Sullivan, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP

Bryan Lanza, Mercury Public Affairs

Blanche Lincoln, Lincoln Policy Group

Robert Livingston, The Livingston Group LLC

Esteban López-Rosado, LGA Strategies

Trent Lott and John Breaux, Crossroads Strategies

Hazen Marshall and Monica Popp, Marshall & Popp LLC

Patrick Martin, Cozen O’Connor PC

Frank McCarthy, McCarthy Advanced Consulting

Heather McHugh and Lea Sulkala, Resolution Public Affairs

Andrew McKechnie, Jonathon Jones and Jeffrey Shapiro, Peck Madigan Jones

Mike Merola, Winning Strategies Washington

Jeff Miller Jefferson (Jeff) Bingham MillerThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden wins Arizona, confers with Dem leaders; Trump tweets It’s time to focus on the needs of minority veterans Over 500 clients hired Trump-connected lobbyists so far in 2020 MORE, Miller Strategies

Kyle Nevins, Steve Stombres and Jonathan Slemrod, Harbinger Strategies

Don Nickles, Stacey Hughes and Mary Beth Savary Taylor, The Nickles Group

Larry O’Brien, The OB-C Group

Tom O’Donnell, Gephardt Government Affairs

Kevin O’Neill, Eugenia Pierson and Greg Louer, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Manuel Ortiz, VantageKnight

Scott Pastrick and Charlie Black, Prime Policy Group

Ilisa Halpern Paul and Jodie Curtis, District Policy Group at Faegre Drinker

T.J. Petrizzo, The Petrizzo Group

Steven Phillips, DLA Piper

Jim Pitts, Navigators Global

Heather Podesta, Invariant

Brian Pomper, Hunter Bates, Scott Parven, Arshi Siddiqui and Geoff Verhoff, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Lendell Porterfield, Dwight Fettig and Dawn Sears, Porterfield, Fettig & Sears LLC

Thomas Quinn, Venable LLP

Robert Raben, Estuardo Rodríguez and Larry Gonzalez, The Raben Group

Oscar Ramirez and Dana Thompson, Fulcrum Public Affairs

Bob Rapoza, Rapoza Associates

Mark Rayder and Tim Trysla, Alston & Bird

Joel Riethmiller, Imperium Global Advisors

Cliff Roberti, Federal Hall Policy Advisors

Vin Roberti, Steven Irizarry and Drew Cole, Roberti Global

Chuck Rocha, Solidarity Strategies

Patricia Rojas-Ungar, Strategic Marketing Innovations Inc.

Jerr Rosenbaum, Tim Hannegan and Jennifer Poersch, Hannegan Landau Poersch & Rosenbaum Advocacy

John Russell, Sander Lurie and Michael Drobac, Dentons

Scott Segal, Dee Martin and Ed Krenik, Bracewell

Heideh Shahmoradi, O’Keeffe Shahmoradi Strategies

Rhod Shaw, Jason Schendle and Jared Weaver, Alpine Group

Marsha Simon, MJ Simon & Co

Michaela Sims, Sims Strategies

Mike Smith and Jim Richards, Cornerstone Government Affairs

Tracy Spicer, Avenue Solutions

John Stanford, Prism Group

Jennifer Stewart, Stewart Strategies and Solutions

David Tamasi, Chartwell Strategy Group

Linda Tarplin, Tarplin, Downs & Young LLC

Carl Thorsen and Alec French, Thorsen French Advocacy

Mark Van de Water, Baker Donelson

Bob Van Heuvelen, VH Strategies

Stu Van Scoyoc, Jennifer LaTourette and Steve Palmer, Van Scoyoc Associates

Stewart Verdery, John Mulligan and Lawrence Duncan, Monument Advocacy

Jack Victory and Rick Shelby, Capitol Hill Consulting Group

Alex Vogel and Brian Johnson, The Vogel Group

Chris Wall, The Policy Group

Robert Wasinger, Mona Mohib and Ryan Bernstein, McGuireWoods Consulting

Henry Waxman Henry Arnold WaxmanFocus on cabinet nominees’ effectiveness and expertise, not just ideology Lobbying groups received millions in PPP loans The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2019 MORE, Waxman Strategies

Scott Weaver, Wiley Rein LLP

Michael Williams, The Williams Group

Jonathan Yarowsky and Rob Lehman, WilmerHale

Ivan Zapien, Hogan Lovells

Susan Zook, Mason Street Consulting

Grassroots

Brandon Arnold and Pete Sepp, National Taxpayers Union

Lauren Augustine, Student Veterans of America

Matt Bennett, Third Way

Johnathan Benton, Allied Pilots Association

Garrett Bess and Jessica Anderson, Heritage Action for America

John Bowman and Alexandra Adams, Natural Resources Defense Council

Michael Breen, Human Rights First

Jeremy Butler, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America

Carrie Calvert, Feeding America

Thomas M. Conway, United Steelworkers

Ken Cook, Environmental Working Group

Megan Donovan, Guttmacher Institute

Steve Ellis and Autumn Hanna, Taxpayers for Common Sense

Susie Feliz, National Urban League

Marvin Feuer, American Israel Public Affairs Committee

Karen Hobert Flynn and Aaron Scherb, Common Cause

Joe Franco and Linda Couch, LeadingAge

Vanita Gupta, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Chip Hancock, Southwest Airlines Pilots Association

Mary Kay Henry, Service Employees International Union

KJ Hertz and Ariel Gonzalez, March of Dimes

Craig Holman, Lisa Gilbert and Robert Weissman, Public Citizen

Marty Irby, Animal Wellness Action

Frederick Isasi, Families USA

Fred Krupp, Environmental Defense Fund

Nancy LeaMond, AARP

Joanne Lin, Philippe Nassif and Daniel Balson, Amnesty International USA

Liz Lopez, YWCA USA

Kyle Makarios, United Brotherhood of Carpenters

Laura Maristany, Democracy Fund Voice

Tom McClusky, March for Life Action

Meredith McGehee and Elise Wirkus, Issue One

David McIntosh and Scott Parkinson, Club for Growth

Bill McKibben, Natalie Mebane and May Boeve, 350.org

Ed Mierzwinski, U.S. Public Interest Research Group

Janet Murguía, UnidosUS

Katie Murtha, Environment America and U.S. Public Interest Research Group

Matthew Myers, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

Brendan Mysliwiec, Appalachian Trail Conservancy

Grover Norquist, Americans for Tax Reform

Tim Phillips, Americans for Prosperity

Melinda Pierce, Sierra Club

Alethea Predeoux, American Federation of Government Employees

Lee Saunders, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees

Thomas Schatz, Citizens Against Government Waste

Christopher Shelton, Communications Workers of America

Tiernan Sittenfeld and Sara Chieffo, League of Conservation Voters

Candace Spencer, National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition

Abby Tinsley, National Wildlife Federation

Richard Trumka and Bill Samuel, AFL-CIO

Heather Valentine, Bread for the World

James Walsh, U.S. Global Leadership Coalition

Fred Wertheimer, Democracy 21

Dylan Williams, J Street

John Feehery is a columnist for The Hill.

The following have published opinion pieces on thehill.com in 2020: Jessica Anderson, Michael Beckerman, Neil Bradley, Jeremy Butler, Steve Caldeira, Geoff Cooper, Linda Couch, Tom Daschle, Steve Ellis, Karen Hobert Flynn, Lisa Gilbert, Mary Kay Henry, Jack Kingston, Israel “Izzy” Klein, Nancy LeaMond, Joanne Lin, Meredith McGehee, David McIntosh, Janet Murguía, Grover Norquist, Jim Nussle, Mark Parkinson, Tim Phillips, Rebeca Romero Rainey, Chuck Rocha, John Rother, Jay Timmons, Richard Trumka, Stewart Verdery, Kirsten Wegner and Robert Weissman.

